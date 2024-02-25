Technology News

Tecno to Unveil PolarAce Imaging System at MWC 2024, Set to Debut in Camon 30 Series

Tecno will be unveiling the Tecno Megabook T16 Pro 2024 Ultra notebook at MWC 2024.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2024 15:40 IST
Tecno to Unveil PolarAce Imaging System at MWC 2024, Set to Debut in Camon 30 Series

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno is anticipated to unveil its first rollable phone called Phantom Ultimate during the event

Highlights
  • MWC 2024 will be held between February 26 and February 29
  • PolarAce Imaging Sysetm aims to address limitations of traditional SoCs
  • Tecno's Megabook T16 Pro 2024 Ultra will be launched on February 27
Advertisement

Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC) will kickstart in Barcelona on February 26 with a plethora of brands showcasing their latest trends and innovations in the mobile and telecommunication landscape. Tecno, owned by China's Transsion Holdings, announced earlier this month that it will showcase an AR gaming set, a robot dog, and a Pova series smartphone at the event. Now the brand has confirmed that it will also unveil its new "AI-enhanced" imaging system named Tecno PolarAce at MWC. The company will be unveiling the Tecno Megabook T16 Pro 2024 Ultra notebook at the event.

Tecno in a recent press release announced that it will unveil PolarAce Imaging System during MWC. It is claimed to be the company's first-ever imaging system featuring an independent imaging chip. The AI-enhanced imaging technology is said to enable advanced videography capture and it will debut in the upcoming Tecno Camon 30 series. Tecno's PolarAce system will be unveiled alongside Tecno's Megabook T16 Pro 2024 Ultra on February 27.

The Transsion Holdings subsidiary says the latest PolarAce Imaging Sysetm aims to address the limitations of traditional SoCs in delivering exceptional videos and current solutions. The latest technology is stated to eliminate the limited full-scene HDR capabilities of current imaging solutions.

Earlier this month, Tecno announced that it will be attending MWC to unveil a new Pova phone, a robot dog, a flagship laptop, and an AR gaming kit. The company's first Windows AR gaming handheld called Pocket Go combines AR glasses and a handheld device. Additionally, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G smartphone will make its global debut at the event. The event will also see the company's futuristic AI and AR technologies, Universal Tone technology, new concepts, and more.

Tecno is anticipated to introduce its first rollable phone called Phantom Ultimate during the event. The brand showcased its Phantom Ultimate prototype with a rollable display in September 2022.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Mobile World Congress 2024, MWC, MWC 2024, Tecno, Tecno PolarAce Imaging System
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Phone 2a Design, Colour Options Tipped Again via Leaked Renders Ahead of Debut
Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro India Launch Confirmed; Design and Colour Options Revealed

Related Stories

Tecno to Unveil PolarAce Imaging System at MWC 2024, Set to Debut in Camon 30 Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Update Fastag KYC before February 29 Deadline
  2. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro India Launch Confirmed; Design and Colours Teased
  3. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G With 6,000mAh Battery to Debut in India on This Date
  4. Apple Said to Be Working on a Foldable That Is Larger Than an iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno to Unveil PolarAce Imaging System at MWC 2024, Set to Debut in Camon 30 Series
  2. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G India Launch Set for March 4, Teased to Get 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6100+ SoC
  3. Apple Said to Be Working on Foldable Device Larger than iPhone
  4. TSMC to Get $4.9 Billion in Subsidies From Japan to Build Second Chip Plant
  5. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro India Launch Confirmed; Design and Colour Options Revealed
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Design, Colour Options Tipped Again via Leaked Renders Ahead of Debut
  7. Vivo Y100t With 6.64-Inch LCD Screen, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Mark Zuckerberg Seeks to Avoid Personal Liability in Lawsuits Blaming Him for Kids' Instagram Addiction
  9. Reddit Signs AI Content Licensing Deal With Google; Said to Be Worth $60 Million a Year
  10. RBI Moves to Ensure UPI Transactions on Paytm Continue to Work After Strictures on Paytm Payments Bank
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »