Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC) will kickstart in Barcelona on February 26 with a plethora of brands showcasing their latest trends and innovations in the mobile and telecommunication landscape. Tecno, owned by China's Transsion Holdings, announced earlier this month that it will showcase an AR gaming set, a robot dog, and a Pova series smartphone at the event. Now the brand has confirmed that it will also unveil its new "AI-enhanced" imaging system named Tecno PolarAce at MWC. The company will be unveiling the Tecno Megabook T16 Pro 2024 Ultra notebook at the event.

Tecno in a recent press release announced that it will unveil PolarAce Imaging System during MWC. It is claimed to be the company's first-ever imaging system featuring an independent imaging chip. The AI-enhanced imaging technology is said to enable advanced videography capture and it will debut in the upcoming Tecno Camon 30 series. Tecno's PolarAce system will be unveiled alongside Tecno's Megabook T16 Pro 2024 Ultra on February 27.

The Transsion Holdings subsidiary says the latest PolarAce Imaging Sysetm aims to address the limitations of traditional SoCs in delivering exceptional videos and current solutions. The latest technology is stated to eliminate the limited full-scene HDR capabilities of current imaging solutions.

Earlier this month, Tecno announced that it will be attending MWC to unveil a new Pova phone, a robot dog, a flagship laptop, and an AR gaming kit. The company's first Windows AR gaming handheld called Pocket Go combines AR glasses and a handheld device. Additionally, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G smartphone will make its global debut at the event. The event will also see the company's futuristic AI and AR technologies, Universal Tone technology, new concepts, and more.

Tecno is anticipated to introduce its first rollable phone called Phantom Ultimate during the event. The brand showcased its Phantom Ultimate prototype with a rollable display in September 2022.

