Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro will go on sale in India for the first time today (August 22). The new Pova 5 series smartphones were unveiled last week. They feature 120Hz refresh rate displays and flaunt dual rear camera units, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Tecno Pova 5 runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, while the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. The vanilla model is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, while the Pro model has a 5,000mAh battery.

Tecno Pova 5, Tecno Pova 5 Pro price in India, launch offers

Price of Tecno Pova 5 in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Amber Gold, Hurrican Blue, and Mecha Black shades. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the based 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It comes in Dark Illusion and Silver Fantasy colour options.

Both new smartphones will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon starting today. As an introductory offer, Tecno is offering an exchange discount of Rs. 1,000 that can be availed by swapping an old phone. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI option of up to six months. Amazon is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 for purchases made through select credit cards. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of Rs. 300 cashback as well.

Tecno Pova 5, Tecno Pova 5 Pro specifications

Both Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro run on Android 13-based HiOS 13.1 and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The vanilla model is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, while the Tecno Pova 5 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset.

The Tecno Pova 5 series come with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens. For selfies, the Tecno Pova 5 features an 8-megapixel sensor on the front, while the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is equipped with a 16-megapixel unit.

Tecno has equipped the standard Pova 5 variant with a 128GB storage option, while the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Pro model also features an Arc Interface with three customisable LED strips on the back. Both models sport side-mounted fingerprint sensors as well.

The Tecno Pova 5 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. On the other hand, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

