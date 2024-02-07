Technology News
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is likely to support 70W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2024 10:19 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 5 Pro seen in Dark Illusion and Silver Fantasy colour options

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is expected to ship with Android 14-based UI
  • The handset will likely carry up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • The Tecno Pova 6 Pro could support up to 12GB of RAM
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is confirmed to be unveiled later this month. The phone is set to succeed the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G. The company previously announced the launch timeline of the handset but did not let on any further details. However, the upcoming smartphone has now been reportedly spotted on certification sites, which have hinted at some of its key specifications. The design, RAM, storage and charging details have been suggested in one such listing.

A MySmartPrice report claims that the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G was listed on the FCC database with the model number TECNO-LI9. The report added that the phone, with the same model number was earlier spotted on the Google Play Console. The design shown in the FCC listing suggests that the phone could be equipped with dual rear camera units alongside an LED flash unit, placed within a large, trapezoid camera module in the top left corner of the back panel. The volume rockers and the power button appear on the right edge of the handset.

The listing also hints that the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will likely be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is also said to support 70W wired fast charging. The Google Play Console listing suggests that the phone will be powered by an octa-core chipset with two Cortex-A76 cores clocking at 2.2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz paired with a Mali G57 GPU. Although the SoC was not specified, the core clusters and frequencies suggest that it could be the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+. The phone is also tipped to ship with Android 14-based UI.

Previously, Tecno announced that the Pova 6 Pro 5G will be revealed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 that will be held in Barcelona between February 26 and February 29. The company also confirmed that the upcoming handset will be the first model of the brand to feature support for Dolby Atmos spatial sound.

Notably, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G launched in India in August 2023. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. It runs Android 13-based HiOS 13.1 out-of-the-box and sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ 120Hz display.

For optics, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified secondary AI-backed sensor. The front camera of the handset carries a 16-megapixel sensor. At launch, offered in Dark Illusion and Silver Fantasy shades, the model was priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G, Tecno Pova 6 Pro, Tecno Pova 6 Pro launch, Tecno Pova 6 Pro design, Tecno Pova 6 Pro specifications, Tecno, MWC, Mobile World Congress, MWC 2024, Mobile World Congress 2024
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi 14 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally on February 25
Bumble Adds New AI Tool Deception Detector to Identify Spam, Scam, and Fake Profiles
