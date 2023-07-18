Tecno is expected to launch a new handset soon, as per a leaked live video of a rumoured Tecno Pova smartphone shared by a tipster. In the video, an RGB LED light strip is seen on the rear panel of the phone, lighting up with an incoming call, a feature that appears to be inspired by the Glyph Interface on the Nothing Phone 2 and its predecessor, the Phone 1. Recently, the company launched the Tecno Pova 5 in select global markets with a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 10W reverse charging support.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) shared a brief video via Twitter with the purported Tecno Pova smartphone in action. The phone is seen with an LED light strip on the back panel, next to the camera module located in the top left corner. Like Nothing Phone's Glyph Interface, the Tecno handset is expected to come with its own software, reportedly named the Arc Interface. However, this appears to feature RGB lighting unlike the Nothing Phone that has a single LED colour.

Exclusive: This is your first look of #ArcInterface from an upcoming @TecnoMobileInd POVA series smartphone.



The @pova_mobile seems to feature LED lights for notifications at the back & here it is in action as the phone gets a call.



Looks cool 👀 Will launch in India soon! pic.twitter.com/oghPc9FCo6 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 18, 2023

The Arc Interface is expected to use the LED light strip to notify users of different events on the smartphone. In the video, the tipster claims that the light works when there is an incoming call. Other information related to the Arc Interface is scare, and details such as the degree of customisation it will allow users or any other information on the rumoured device are expected to be announced by the company at a later date.

A 91Mobiles report speculates that the model shown could be the Tecno Pova 5 Pro. And if it is indeed that model, it can be expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. The report did not mention any source for this assumption; and it is best to take this information with a pinch of salt.

The Tecno Pova 5 is offered in Amber Gold, Hurricane Blue, and Mecha Black colour options and has a robot mecha-inspired design. It has been unveiled in certain markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.