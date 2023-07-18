Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Pova Smartphone Tipped to Feature Nothing Phone 2 Inspired RGB LED Lighting on Rear Panel

Tecno Pova Smartphone Tipped to Feature Nothing Phone 2-Inspired RGB LED Lighting on Rear Panel

Tecno Pova 5 Pro is speculated to be the handset that will be equipped with LED lights for notifications like the Nothing Phone 2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 July 2023 19:52 IST
Tecno Pova Smartphone Tipped to Feature Nothing Phone 2-Inspired RGB LED Lighting on Rear Panel

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @ishanagarwal24

The rumoured Tecno Pova model seen with an LED light strip

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 5 was launched earlier this year in June
  • The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support
  • Tecno Pova 5 Pro may have a 7,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging

Tecno is expected to launch a new handset soon, as per a leaked live video of a rumoured Tecno Pova smartphone shared by a tipster. In the video, an RGB LED light strip is seen on the rear panel of the phone, lighting up with an incoming call, a feature that appears to be inspired by the Glyph Interface on the Nothing Phone 2 and its predecessor, the Phone 1. Recently, the company launched the Tecno Pova 5 in select global markets with a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 10W reverse charging support.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) shared a brief video via Twitter with the purported Tecno Pova smartphone in action. The phone is seen with an LED light strip on the back panel, next to the camera module located in the top left corner. Like Nothing Phone's Glyph Interface, the Tecno handset is expected to come with its own software, reportedly named the Arc Interface. However, this appears to feature RGB lighting unlike the Nothing Phone that has a single LED colour.

The Arc Interface is expected to use the LED light strip to notify users of different events on the smartphone. In the video, the tipster claims that the light works when there is an incoming call. Other information related to the Arc Interface is scare, and details such as the degree of customisation it will allow users or any other information on the rumoured device are expected to be announced by the company at a later date.

A 91Mobiles report speculates that the model shown could be the Tecno Pova 5 Pro. And if it is indeed that model, it can be expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. The report did not mention any source for this assumption; and  it is best to take this information with a pinch of salt.

The Tecno Pova 5 is offered in Amber Gold, Hurricane Blue, and Mecha Black colour options and has a robot mecha-inspired design. It has been unveiled in certain markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Pova, Tecno, Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Tecno Pova 5 Pro specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
How to Start a WhatsApp Chat With an Unknown Number Without Saving It as a Contact
Handheld Gaming Consoles Said to Be Required to Have Replaceable Batteries by 2027 Under New EU Regulation

Related Stories

Tecno Pova Smartphone Tipped to Feature Nothing Phone 2-Inspired RGB LED Lighting on Rear Panel
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K11 5G Price, Key Specifications Teased; to Launch on This Day
  2. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  3. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Tipped to Launch in These New Colour Options
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5: Everything We Know So Far
  5. How to Start a WhatsApp Chat With an Unknown Number Without Leaving the App
  6. Infinix GT 10 Pro Design, Key Specifications, India Launch Timeline Leaked
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Launch in Two SoC Variants: All Details
  8. Xiaomi 14 May Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC; Camera, Storage Details Tipped
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Review: Good Value
  10. Google Pixel 8 Pro Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: See More Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft's Appeal Against UK Block on Activision Deal Paused for Two Months by London Tribunal
  2. Handheld Gaming Consoles Said to Be Required to Have Replaceable Batteries by 2027 Under New EU Regulation
  3. Tecno Pova Smartphone Tipped to Feature Nothing Phone 2-Inspired RGB LED Lighting on Rear Panel
  4. Xiaomi 14 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Other Key Specifications Leaked
  5. Complementary NFTs for Crypto Taxpayers in India: TaxNodes Hatches Game Plan
  6. Coinbase Chief Brian Armstrong to Meet US Lawmakers to Discuss Crypto Future
  7. Disney Said to Approach Court in Legal Challenge Against Google's In-App Billing System
  8. Threads to Implement Rate Limits to Combat Spam Amid Drop in Active Users, DMs Feature Coming Soon: Reports
  9. Facebook Gets New Video Tab; Brings Improvements to Video Editing, Uploads, More
  10. ISRO Successfully Completes Third Orbit-Raising Manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.