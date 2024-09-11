Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108 Megapixel Camera Launched in India

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 September 2024 14:47 IST
Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G is launched in Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky and Midnight Shadow colourways

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G will go on sale from September 14
  • It has an IP54-rated build
  • Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G packs up to 8GB RAM
Advertisement

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest affordable 5G handset from Tecno. It comes in three colour options and two RAM and storage configurations with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The handset is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and supports a Virtual RAM feature. It boasts a 108-megapixel rear camera unit and has an IP54-rated build. The Pova 6 Neo 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G Price in India

Prices for the Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G start at Rs. 13,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. Customers can also avail of  a Rs. 1,000 instant discount and a Rs. 1,000 exchange offer to get the phone at a lower price. It will go on sale via Amazon and retail stores from September 14 in Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky, and Midnight Shadow colourways.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G Specfications

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G runs on Android 14-based HiOS 14.5 and has a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of onboard storage. The onboard memory can be virtually expanded up to 16GB using the additional unused storage. Meanwhile, the storage can be expanded up to 1TB. It is claimed to offer lag-free performance for five years.

For optics, the Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G has an AI-backed 108-megapixel camera with 3x in-sensor zoom. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel camera on the front with flash. The rear camera supports several photography modes including Super Night Mode, Time-Lapse, Vlog, and Dual Video. The handset offers a bunch of AI features including AIGC Portrait, AI Magic Eraser, AI Cutout, AI Wallpaper, AI ArtBoard, and Ask AI.

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and has an IP54-rated build to deliver splash and sweat resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G, Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G Price in India, Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Patent Application Hints at Wireless Charging Case for AR Glasses

Related Stories

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 Could Start on This Date
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Teased to Get a Solid-State Button; Earlier Launch Hinted
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Renders Leak Online; Suggests Flatter Design
  4. Redmi Note 14 Series Teased to Come With IP68 Rating, Better Durability
  5. Vivo T3 Ultra Price Range, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Infinix Zero 40 5G Said to Launch in India on September 18 With AI Features
  7. OnePlus 13 Allegedly Listed on Geekbench With This Unannounced SoC
  8. Apple Watch Ultra 3, Next-Gen Apple Watch SE to Arrive in 2025: Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. NXP Semiconductors to Invest Over $1 Billion in India Pushing R&D Efforts
  2. Vivo T3 Ultra Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 12 Launch in India
  3. Google Rolls Out App Access Risk Feature to Keep Users Safe From Dangerous Apps: Report
  4. Standard Chartered Bank Announces Digital Custody Service for Bitcoin, Ether in UAE
  5. Microsoft-Backed G42 Introduces Nanda, a Hindi Large Language Model for India
  6. Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  7. Samsung Patent Application Hints at Wireless Charging Case for AR Glasses
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus 13 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  10. OpenAI ‘Strawberry’ AI Model to Reportedly Be Released by the End of the Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »