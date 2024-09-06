Technology News
Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G India Launch Date Set for September 11; Key Features Teased

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G is confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 September 2024 20:13 IST
Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G is confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera.

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G may sport a squircle rear camera module

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G will be equipped with generative AI features
  • The handset will be launched in India on September 11
  • The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G will sport a flat display and slim bezels
Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G will arrive in India soon. The company has now announced the launch date of the handset in the country. Some key features of the upcoming smartphone along with its availability details have also been revealed by the smartphone maker. The design of the 5G variant of the Tecno Pova 6 Neo has also been teased. The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 4G variant was unveiled in select global markets in April, while the more expensive Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G was launched in India in March.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G India launch

The upcoming Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G will launch in India on September 11, according to a press release issued by the company. An Amazon microsite also confirms that upon launch, the phone will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site. tecno pova 6 neo 5g tecno inline tecno

The teasers of the Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G suggest that the phone will be equipped with several AI-backed cameras and other features. One of the images on the microsite teases the design of the handset while suggestng that the two rear camera units are possibly arranged vertically in the left corner, alongside an LED flash.

The front camera of the Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G handset is shown to be placed within a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top. The display appears with slim bezels and a relatively thicker chin. The volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right edge of the handset.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G Features

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G will sport a 108-megapixel main camera with HDR support. The phone will also be equipped with an AI-backed photo editing tool and other generative AI features. The company has yet to reveal the price or price range of the upcoming smartphone. The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G price in India started at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, whereas the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 21,999. 

Sucharita Ganguly
UK Says 90 Percent Crypto Firms Applying for Licence Lacks Money Laundering, Fraud Precautions
