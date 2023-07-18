Xiaomi 14 is expected to launch as the successor to the Xiaomi 13, which was released in December 2022. The upcoming flagship smartphone from Xiaomi has now been tipped to launch with an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. A tipster hinted at a few other key specifications of the phone including camera and storage details. The Xiaomi 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed on Weibo that the Xiaomi 14 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The chipset hasn't yet been announced, but it is expected to be a big upgrade over the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The tipster added that the phone may launch in 512GB and 1TB storage optoins.

Furthermore, the tipster suggests that the Xiaomi 14 is likely to include a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch primary sensor, which is larger than the 50-megapixel 1/1.49-inch sensor in the Xiaomi 13. The new sensor is expected to be accompanied by a medium-telephoto lens and an ultra-wide angle lens. Earlier reports suggest that the Xiaomi 14 is likely to launch with a periscope zoom lens with 5 times the optical zoom capacity with a focal length of 115mm.

An earlier leak by the same tipster suggested that the upcoming flagship handset will sport a familiar square camera island, but it will be divided up into four parts, to hold four camera units. There is no further information available on the fourth camera.

The Xiaomi 14 series has also previously been reported to come with larger batteries than its predecessor. The base Xiaomi 14 model is expected to pack a 4,860mAh battery with 90W fast wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.