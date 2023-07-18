Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Other Key Specifications Leaked

Xiaomi 14 could come with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2023 18:34 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 is said to succeed the Xiaomi 13 model (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 could sport a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch primary sensor
  • The phone may also have a periscope lens with up to 5x optical zoom
  • Xiaomi 14 is expected to pack a 4,860mAh battery

Xiaomi 14 is expected to launch as the successor to the Xiaomi 13, which was released in December 2022. The upcoming flagship smartphone from Xiaomi has now been tipped to launch with an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. A tipster hinted at a few other key specifications of the phone including camera and storage details. The Xiaomi 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed on Weibo that the Xiaomi 14 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The chipset hasn't yet been announced, but it is expected to be a big upgrade over the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The tipster added that the phone may launch in 512GB and 1TB storage optoins.

Furthermore, the tipster suggests that the Xiaomi 14 is likely to include a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch primary sensor, which is larger than the 50-megapixel 1/1.49-inch sensor in the Xiaomi 13. The new sensor is expected to be accompanied by a medium-telephoto lens and an ultra-wide angle lens. Earlier reports suggest that the Xiaomi 14 is likely to launch with a periscope zoom lens with 5 times the optical zoom capacity with a focal length of 115mm.

An earlier leak by the same tipster suggested that the upcoming flagship handset will sport a familiar square camera island, but it will be divided up into four parts, to hold four camera units. There is no further information available on the fourth camera.

The Xiaomi 14 series has also previously been reported to come with larger batteries than its predecessor. The base Xiaomi 14 model is expected to pack a 4,860mAh battery with 90W fast wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. 

Further reading: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Specifications, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
