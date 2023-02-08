Technology News
Vivo V27 Series Could Launch in India in March With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 12GB of RAM: Report

The Vivo V27 series will reportedly feature a colour-changing rear panel.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 February 2023 13:54 IST
Vivo V27 Series Could Launch in India in March With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 12GB of RAM: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo V27 series will launch as a successor to the Vivo V25 series in India.

Highlights
  • Vivo V27 series could launch in two storage confgurations
  • It is tipped to be powered by a Dimensity 8200 SoC
  • The Vivo V27 series is said to launch in black and blue colour options

Vivo is rumoured to launch the V27 series soon. The company has not confirmed the launch of the Vivo V27 series yet. However, some rumours about the upcoming Vivo V-series smartphones have surfaced online. According to a new report, the Vivo V27 series India launch event will be held next month. The company is said to launch two premium smartphones as a successor to the Vivo V25 series. The pricing details of the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro have also leaked.

According to the 91Mobiles report citing unnamed industry sources, the Vivo V27 5G price in India could start at Rs. 35,000. The Vivo V27 Pro, on the other hand, will reportedly have a starting price of Rs. 40,000 in India.

Both devices are said to launch in India in March. The exact launch date of the Vivo V27 series in India is unknown at the moment, but Vivo is expected to start teasing the launch in the coming days provided the leaked details are accurate.

The report also reveals some key details about the specifications of the Vivo V27 series. Citing the same industry sources, the report claimed that the Vivo V27 will feature a new MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. MediaTek has not announced the Dimensity 7200 SoC yet. However, we can expect some details to surface on the web in the coming days. Going by the rumoured nomenclature, the chipset should be slotted below the Dimensity 8100 SoC and the Dimensity 8200 SoC.

The Vivo V27 Pro will feature the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, which is also confirmed to launch in India with the iQoo Neo 7 5G, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro will reportedly launch in two colours — Black and a colour-changing Blue variant. They will also come with two storage configurations. The base model will offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There will also be a higher 12GB RAM option with 256GB of storage. According to the report, the handsets will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart, Vivo e-store and offline stores.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 Series Launch, Vivo V27 Price in India
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
