Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch date has been set for February 26, the company announced on Wednesday. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer's flagship handset that has already made its debut in China. It will be the fourth smartphone to debut with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood in the country, after the iQoo 11 5G and the OnePlus 11 5G, along with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and its custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Pricing details for the Xiaomi 13 Pro are yet to be revealed by the company.

Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch

According to details shared by Xiaomi on Wednesday, the company will host the Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch event on February 26 at 9:30pm IST. The event will be streamed live via the Xiaomi India site and the company's official India Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts. Pricing information for the handset is still under wraps.

To recall, this flagship smartphone was launched in China last December, with pricing starting at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 61,000).

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications (expected)

The Chinese tech giant has not officially confirmed the specifications of the Indian variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, it is expected to feature similar specifications to the model that debuted in China, which runs on MIUI 14 and sports a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

For optics, the Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a Leica-branded 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. The handset is also equipped with an X-axis linear motor, laser focus sensor, and IR control sensor.

Xiaomi's upcoming flagship smartphone packs a 4,820mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Xiaomi 13 Pro model that was launched in China measures 8.38mm and weighs about 210g.

