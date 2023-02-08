Technology News

Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch Date Set for February 26: Expected Specifications, Features

Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 February 2023 13:31 IST
Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch Date Set for February 26: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • It features a Leica-branded 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The Xiaomi 13 Pro supports 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch date has been set for February 26, the company announced on Wednesday. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer's flagship handset that has already made its debut in China. It will be the fourth smartphone to debut with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood in the country, after the iQoo 11 5G and the OnePlus 11 5G, along with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and its custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Pricing details for the Xiaomi 13 Pro are yet to be revealed by the company.

Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch

According to details shared by Xiaomi on Wednesday, the company will host the Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch event on February 26 at 9:30pm IST. The event will be streamed live via the Xiaomi India site and the company's official India Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts. Pricing information for the handset is still under wraps.

To recall, this flagship smartphone was launched in China last December, with pricing starting at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 61,000).

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications (expected)

The Chinese tech giant has not officially confirmed the specifications of the Indian variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, it is expected to feature similar specifications to the model that debuted in China, which runs on MIUI 14 and sports a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

For optics, the Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a Leica-branded 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. The handset is also equipped with an X-axis linear motor, laser focus sensor, and IR control sensor.

Xiaomi's upcoming flagship smartphone packs a 4,820mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Xiaomi 13 Pro model that was launched in China measures 8.38mm and weighs about 210g.

Comments

Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications, Xiaomi 13 Pro launch, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
