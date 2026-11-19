The Vivo X500 series is scheduled to launch in India next week, comprising the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. The lineup will also include the Vivo Watch GT 2 and the Zeiss Telephoto Converter kit, the company recently confirmed. Now, the retail prices in India, along with RAM and storage configurations, of the four devices have surfaced online. The tech firm has already revealed that the Vivo X500 Pro Max will feature a triple rear camera unit with two 200-megapixel cameras. The flagship model will also feature an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipset.

Vivo X500 Series, Watch GT 2 Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) shared that the Vivo X500 will launch in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,19,999 for the sole variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end Vivo X500 Pro will reportedly be priced at Rs. 1,49,999 for the same storage option. The Vivo Watch GT 2 is said to cost Rs. 14,999.

On the other hand, the Vivo X500 Pro Max is tipped to launch at a starting price of Rs. 1,59,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB model will reportedly be available for Rs. 1,79,999. The company might also launch a Master Photography Set for the 12GB + 512GB variant of the Vivo X500 Pro Max, which could cost an additional Rs. 50,000. The leaker also said the standard and Pro models will not be offered with 512GB storage “for now”, hinting at a later debut.

We already know the Vivo X500 series and Vivo Watch GT 2 will launch in India on September 26. The smartphones and smartwatch will be available for purchase in India via the Vivo online store, Amazon, and Flipkart. The company recently announced that the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max will be offered in Apex Orange and Eternal Black. Meanwhile, the standard model will be available in Ember Red and Titanium Black.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X500 Pro Max and Vivo X500 Pro will be equipped with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.57) Zeiss True Dynamic main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 24mm focal length, along with a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera, with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, telephoto autofocus, and CIPA 7.0 Professional Stabilisation, and a Zeiss Ultra Wide-Angle camera.