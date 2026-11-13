Vivo X500 series is scheduled to be launched in India by the tech firm in the last week of November. The upcoming flagship lineup will comprise three models, namely Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max, as the company recently announced. Now, the dedicated microsites for the series have been updated to reveal additional details, including the camera configuration and colour options. The Vivo X500 series phones will be offered in India in two distinct colour options. The three handsets will ship with Vivo's latest Android 17-based OriginOS version. The handsets could be powered by MediaTek chipsets, too.

Vivo X500 Series Colour Options, Specifications Teased

The updated microsite confirms that the Vivo X500 will be available for purchase in India in Ember Red and Titanium Black colour options. On the other hand, the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max will be offered in Apex Orange and Eternal Black colourways. The standard model is also confirmed to feature a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a Zeiss Pro-Level Ultra-Sensing primary camera, along with a Zeiss Ultra Wide-Angle camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with a 1/2-inch Zeiss APO sensor, 72mm focal length, and CIPA 5.5 Professional Stabilisation.

The Vivo X500 will also ship with support for the 200mm Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 lens with 15G Keplerian Optical Structure, which weighs about 153g and measures 96mm in length. The phone will also sport a 50-megapixel Zeiss Wide-Angle front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. All three smartphones will run Vivo's OriginOS 7, which is based on Android 17.

On the other hand, the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max will also feature a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.57) Zeiss True Dynamic primary camera with optical image stabilisation and 24mm focal length. The handsets will also boast a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera on the back, along with a Zeiss Ultra Wide-Angle camera. The telephoto camera will feature a 1/1.4-inch sensor, telephoto autofocus, and CIPA 7.0 Professional Stabilisation.

The Vivo X500 Pro series will support the 400mm Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra lens with 14G + 1GM Keplerian Optical Structure, which weighs about 248g and measures 116mm in length. The company will also offer a photographer kit and an Imaging Grip Kit separately. We already know that the Vivo X500 series will be launched in India on November 26, along with the Vivo Watch GT 2. The phones will go on sale in India via the Vivo online store, Amazon, and Flipkart.

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