Vivo X500 series was launched in India on Thursday during the tech firm's November 2026 event. The latest flagship lineup includes three models, dubbed the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. The new handsets are set to go on sale in the country via two e-commerce platforms and the company's website. The Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro series are offered in two distinct colour options each. The top-of-the-line Pro Max model is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. The three smartphones are equipped with a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel shooter.

Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max Price in India, Availability

Vivo X500 price in India is set at Rs. 1,19,999 for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end Vivo X500 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

On the other hand, the price of the Vivo X500 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,64,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,79,999. The 200mm Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 lens is priced at 15,999, while the 400mm lens costs Rs. 27,999.

The Vivo Imaging Kit is priced at Rs. 11,999. The Vivo X500 Pro Max Photography Kit 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 2,29,999. The company is offering an instant cashback of 10 percent with SBI, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Yes Bank cards.

The Vivo X500 series is set to go on sale in India on December 3 via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Vivo India online store. The Vivo X500 is offered in Ember Red and Titanium Black colour options, while the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max will be available for purchase in Apex Orange and Eternal Black shades.

Vivo X500 Pro Max and Vivo X500 Pro Specifications, Features

The Vivo X500 Pro series supports dual-SIM connectivity. The lineup runs Vivo's latest Android 17-based OriginOS 7. The Vivo X500 Pro Max sports a 6.85-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 507 ppi pixel density, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, support for HDR10+ content, Netflix HDR, and TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free certification. On the other hand, the Vivo X500 Pro features a 6.36-inch 1.5K (1,216 x 2,660 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen. Both phones ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max is the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process and delivers a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz. The handsets feature the Mali-G2-Ultra-NX GPU, V3+ and VS1 Blueprint Image Chips, LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The Vivo X500 series is equipped with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security.

For optics, the Vivo X500 Pro series carries a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.57) Zeiss True Dynamic primary camera with optical image stabilisation and a 24mm focal length and a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera. The Vivo X500 Pro Max boasts a 200-megapixel (f/2.67) Zeiss APO telephoto camera, while the Pro model has a 64-megapixel (f/2.52) telephoto camera on the back. Both phones sport a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Vivo X500 Pro series can record videos at up to 4K/240 fps.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max packs a 7,800mAh battery, while the Vivo X500 Pro is backed by a 6,510mAh battery. The two new handsets support 90W (wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging. The Pro Max model measures 163.32 x 76.82 x 7.95mm and weighs about 225g. On the other hand, the Vivo X500 Pro measures 151.78 x 71.92 x 7.95mm and weighs about 192g. Both phones support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, a USB Type-C port, and GPS for connectivity.

Vivo X500 Specifications, Features

The Vivo X500 is also a dual-SIM handset that ships with the same OS, connectivity options, and IP ratings as the Pro and Pro Max models. The phone sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,750 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, 459 ppi pixel density, HDR support, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600M SoC, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 4.21GHz, along with an ARM G1 Ultra GPU, V3+ Blueprint Imaging Chip, LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo X500 also has a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera system, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.68) primary shooter, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel (f/2.55) periscope telephoto camera, offering up to 100x digital zoom. The smartphone boasts a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera. It can record videos at up to 8K/30 fps.

The Vivo X500 packs a 7,500mAh battery. It offers the same wired and wireless charging support as the Pro and Pro Max models. The phone also gets a 3D Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. It measures 157.01 x 74.49 x 8.15 mm and weighs about 213g.