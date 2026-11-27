Vivo launched the X500 series in India earlier this week with three models, including the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand is said to be working to expand the lineup with a new Vivo X500s model. A new leak from China has now revealed details about the processor expected to power the upcoming smartphone. The Vivo X500s is likely to feature an 8,000mAh battery. It is said to come with a 144Hz display and triple rear cameras.

Vivo X500s Said to Run on This Chipset

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) in a latest Weibo post says the Vivo X500s will use a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. The chip is said to have exclusive custom enhancements. The tipster has not shared further details about these modifications.

The Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max run on the standard Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. The octa-core chipset is built on a 2nm process. It features a 2 + 3 + 3 CPU architecture with a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz. For comparison, the Vivo X300s which was launched earlier this year, features a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

As per past leaks, the Vivo X500s will feature a 6.85-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1,260x2,800 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is tipped to feature an 8,000mAh battery, marking an increase over the 7,100mAh battery found in the Vivo X300s. It could support 90W wired fast charging.

For photography, the Vivo X500s could include a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-828 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera unit is said to include a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The Vivo X500s is expected to come with a metal mid-frame and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset could also include a USB Type-C 3.2 port for charging and data transfers. Vivo has not officially announced the X500s or confirmed its specifications. The smartphone is expected to debut in China soon.