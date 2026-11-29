The premium smartphone segment in India has several options for buyers looking for flagship performance and capable camera systems. The Vivo X500 Pro, Google Pixel 11 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro are three such recently launched smartphones. However, each takes a different approach to hardware and software. While Vivo focuses on its Zeiss-backed camera system, the Pixel 11 Pro combines near-stock Android OS with its computational photography features. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro, meanwhile, brings the A20 Pro chip and a triple 48-megapixel rear camera setup with a new variable aperture system.

Here is how the Vivo X500 Pro, Google Pixel 11 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro compare in terms of price, specifications, and features.

Vivo X500 Pro vs Google Pixel 11 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro: Price in India

Vivo X500 Pro: The Vivo X500 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,49,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is available in Eternal Black and Apex Orange colour options.

Google Pixel 11 Pro: The Google Pixel 11 Pro starts at Rs. 1,19,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 1,34,999. It is available in Canyon, Olive, Fog, and Obsidian colour options.

iPhone 18 Pro: iPhone 18 Pro costs Rs. 1,64,900 for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB and 1TB models cost Rs. 1,89,900 and Rs. 2,39,900, respectively. The 2TB variant costs Rs. 3,14,900. It is available in Black, Burgundy, Glacier, and Silver shades.

Vivo X500 Pro vs Google Pixel 11 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro: Display, Software

Vivo X500 Pro: The Vivo X500 Pro features a 6.36-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 1,216 x 2,660 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The panel has a claimed local peak brightness of 6,000 nits and supports a P3 wide colour gamut. It runs Android 17-based OriginOS 7.

Google Pixel 11 Pro: The Google Pixel 11 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1,280 x 2,856 pixels and a 1120Hz refresh rate. Google claims HDR brightness of up to 2,400 nits and peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The phone runs Android 17.

iPhone 18 Pro: The iPhone 18 Pro has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2,622 x 1,206 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. It supports ProMotion adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz, Always-On display, HDR, and Apple's True Tone technology. The display also offers up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness. The phone runs iOS 27.

Vivo X500 Pro vs Google Pixel 11 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro: Processor, Battery

Vivo X500 Pro: The Vivo X500 Pro is powered by MediaTek's octa-core Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, built on a 2nm process. It is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The handset packs a 6,510mAh battery with support for 90W wired FlashCharge. It also supports 40W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 11 Pro: The Google Pixel 11 Pro is equipped with Google's Tensor G6 chipset and a Titan M3 security coprocessor. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone houses a 4,850mAh battery. It supports wired charging at up to 30W. The Pixel 11 Pro also supports Qi2.2 wireless charging at up to 25W.

iPhone 18 Pro: iPhone 18 Pro is powered by the A20 Pro chipset, featuring a six-core CPU with two super cores and four efficiency cores, alongside a seven-core GPU with Neural Accelerators. Apple claims up to 23 hours of typical use and up to 34 hours of video playback. The phone supports fast charging, with Apple stating that it can reach 50 percent in around 15 minutes using a 60W-capable adapter or higher and a USB-C cable.

Vivo X500 Pro vs Google Pixel 11 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro: Cameras, Dimensions

Vivo X500 Pro: The Vivo X500 Pro has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.57 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.0 aperture, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.52 aperture. The telephoto sensor supports optical image stabilisation and autofocus. On the front, the phone features a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It measures 151.78 x 71.92 x 7.95mm. The phone weighs 192g.

Google Pixel 11 Pro: The Google Pixel 11 Pro features a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with autofocus, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone has a 42-megapixel autofocus camera. It measures 152.7 x 71.9 x 8.4mm and tips the scales at 204g.

iPhone 18 Pro: The iPhone 18 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The main camera supports a variable aperture, while the telephoto sensor offers 4x optical zoom and up to 8x optical-quality zoom. It also has an 18-megapixel front camera. The iPhone 18 Pro measures 150 x 71.9 x 8.75mm and weighs 211g.

Specifications Vivo X500 Pro Google Pixel 11 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Price in India Rs. 1,49,999 Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 1,64,900 Display 6.36-inch AMOLED, 144Hz 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz Resolution 1,216 x 2,660 pixels 1,280 x 2,856 pixels 1,206 x 2,622 pixels Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Google Tensor G6 Apple A20 Pro RAM 12GB Up to 16GB Not specified Storage 256GB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Rear camera 50MP + 50MP + 64MP 50MP + 48MP + 48MP 48MP + 48MP + 48MP Front camera 50MP 42MP 18MP Battery 6,510mAh 4,850mAh Not specified Charging 90W wired, 40W wireless 30W wired, 25W wireless 60W wired charging, 25W MagSafe Operating system Android 17-based OriginOS 7 Android 17 iOS 27 Dimensions 151.78 x 71.92 x 7.95mm / 8.12mm 152.7 x 71.9 x 8.4mm 150 x 71.9 x 8.75mm Weight 192g 204g 211g Colours Eternal Black, Apex Orange Canyon, Olive, Fog, Obsidian Black, Silver, Glacier, Burgundy