Vivo Y78+ (T1) Edition has been launched by the company in China. The company's latest Y series handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 of inbuilt storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 44W wired fast charging. Notably, the Chinese smartphone maker launched the Vivo Y78+ earlier this year in April with similar specifications. The series also has a base Vivo Y78 model which was released in China with an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 5G SoC.

Vivo Y78+ (T1) price

Vivo Y78+ (T1) price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,200) for the 8GB + 128GB model while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants of the phone are priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800), respectively. The phone is available in Azure, Moon Shadow, and Warm Sun Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo Y78+ (T1) specifications

Sporting a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, the Vivo Y78+ (T1) is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It ships with Android 13 with OriginOS 3.0 on top.

For optics, the rear camera unit of the Vivo Y78+ (T1) includes a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The 8-megapixel front camera sensor is placed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.

