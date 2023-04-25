Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y78+ With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y78+ With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y78+ pricing starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000).

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2023 13:42 IST
Vivo Y78+ With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo Y78+ is equipped with a display that has a peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits

Highlights
  • Vivo Y78+ runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3
  • The handset is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM
  • Vivo Y78+ sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display

Vivo Y78+ has been launched by the company in China. The latest offering from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be sold in three colour variants. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support. The company is yet to announce plans to launch this handset in other markets, including India.

Vivo Y78+ 5G price, availability

Vivo Y78+ pricing starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants are priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,300) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700), respectively.

The handset is available in Azure, Warm Sun Gold and Moon Shadow Black (translated from Chinese) and will go on sale in China on April 26 via the Vivo China e-store.

Vivo Y78+ 5G specifications, features

The Vivo Y78+ 5G is equipped with a 6.78-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. It is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC,.paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage

This handset runs on OriginOS 3, which is based on Android 13. For optics, the Vivo Y78+ is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support. Additionally, it features an optical fingerprint scanner along with facial recognition for biometric authentication. The Vivo Y78+ measures 164.24 × 74.79 × 7.89mm and weighs 177g. 

 

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y78+

Vivo Y78+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y78 Plus, Vivo Y78 Plus specifications, Vivo Y78 Plus price, Vivo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Netflix to Invest $2.5 Billion in South Korean Content Over the Next Four Years
Zomato, Zypp Electric Partner to Deploy 1 Lakh Electric Scooters for Last-Mile Deliveries by 2024
Vivo Y78+ With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  2. ED Freezes Rs. 92 Crore After Raids on HPZ Token in Three Cities
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launch Timeline Tipped: Check Here
  4. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
  5. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Official Trailer Out Now
  6. iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 9 Series Price in India Discounted: Check New Price
  7. Moto Razr 2023 Design Teased, Tipped to Get This Feature: See Here
  8. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Price in India, Variants Leaked: Check Here
  9. Vivo Y78+ With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  10. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro With Curved Display Debuts in India: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Price in India, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Will Reportedly Launch on August 25
  3. Zomato, Zypp Electric Partner to Deploy 1 Lakh Electric Scooters for Last-Mile Deliveries by 2024
  4. Vivo Y78+ With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Netflix to Invest $2.5 Billion in South Korean Content Over the Next Four Years
  6. Moto Razr 2023 Officially Teased, Tipped to Feature Bigger External Display: Details
  7. ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Faces Scrutiny in Germany Over Use of Personal Data
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Fall Alongside Most Altcoins Amid Ongoing Market Volatility: Details
  9. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, to Be Available for Pre-Order Starting April 28: All Details
  10. 007’s Road to a Million: Brian Cox to Star in Amazon Prime Video’s James Bond-Inspired Game Show
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.