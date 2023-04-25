Vivo Y78+ has been launched by the company in China. The latest offering from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be sold in three colour variants. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support. The company is yet to announce plans to launch this handset in other markets, including India.

Vivo Y78+ 5G price, availability

Vivo Y78+ pricing starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants are priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,300) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700), respectively.

The handset is available in Azure, Warm Sun Gold and Moon Shadow Black (translated from Chinese) and will go on sale in China on April 26 via the Vivo China e-store.

Vivo Y78+ 5G specifications, features

The Vivo Y78+ 5G is equipped with a 6.78-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. It is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC,.paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage

This handset runs on OriginOS 3, which is based on Android 13. For optics, the Vivo Y78+ is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support. Additionally, it features an optical fingerprint scanner along with facial recognition for biometric authentication. The Vivo Y78+ measures 164.24 × 74.79 × 7.89mm and weighs 177g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.