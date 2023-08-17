Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15 Series to Feature Thunderbolt, USB 4 Support for Faster Data Transmission Speeds: Report

iPhone 15 Series to Feature Thunderbolt, USB 4 Support for Faster Data Transmission Speeds: Report

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series of smartphones could feature data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps over the rumoured USB Type-C port.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 August 2023 15:30 IST
iPhone 15 Series to Feature Thunderbolt, USB 4 Support for Faster Data Transmission Speeds: Report

Apple is yet to announce plans to launch the successors to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series is expected to make its debut in September
  • The upcoming smartphone series is tipped to feature a USB Type-C port
  • iPhone 15 series' new port could offer faster data transmission speeds

iPhone 15 series — expected to debut in September at Apple's next launch event — will reportedly be equipped with a new chip that will enable data transmission at a faster rate than existing iPhone models. The Cupertino company's upcoming smartphones are likely to drop the proprietary Lightning port in favour of the widely used USB Type-C port. By switching to the modern connector, future iPhone models could offer not only faster charging rates but also rapid data transmission speeds.

Tipster "fix Apple" recently shared images of the charging connector (CC) flex cable for four smartphones — the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. In another post on X (formerly known as Twitter) the account also shared the iPhone 15 series CC flex cable and the integrated circuit (IC) and power supply management chip. A new report now claims that the chip on the images for all handsets could improve the performance of the port compared to older models.

According to a ChargerLAB report, magnifying the images shared by the X user indicate the presence of an IC located behind the USB Type-C socket, which is a Retimer chip typically found on high-speed data transmission devices that support Thunderbolt and USB 4 for high-speed transfers. If the claims made in the report are accurate, all of Apple's upcoming handsets could support data transfers at up to 40Gbps.

The rumoured Retimer chip might not be the only chip making its way to the iPhone 15 series — a recent report suggests that the company could equip the handsets with an Apple-made 3LD3 chip. According to the tipster, the device could use the chip for transmission encryption that could regulate charging speeds and enhance data transfers on the iPhone 15 lineup.

Apple hasn't announced a launch date for the iPhone 15 series, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that the company could unveil the handsets on September 12 or September 13. A handset, believed to be the iPhone 15, was recently spotted on the BIS certification website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. Meanwhile, Bloomberg recently reported that the Cupertino-based iPhone maker has started production of the iPhone 15 series in Tamil Nadu, ahead of its launch in the country.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 specifications, iPhone 15 port, iPhone 15 series, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Oppo Watch 4 Pro Officially Confirmed to Debut in China Soon; Specifications Teased: All Details
Shiba Inu’s Metaverse, DeFi-Focussed Shibarium Blockchain Goes Live, Sees Snags: Everything to Know

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Series to Feature Thunderbolt, USB 4 Support for Faster Data Transmission Speeds: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC First Impressions
  3. Apple Tipped to Relaunch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus With This Feature
  4. House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
  5. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Vivo V29e Camera Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  7. iPhone 15 Production Begins at Foxconn's Tamil Nadu Plant: Details
  8. iPhone 15 Surfaces on BIS Website, Apple Could Cut Production: Report
  9. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  10. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series to Feature Thunderbolt, USB 4 Support for Faster Data Transmission Speeds: Report
  2. Shiba Inu’s Metaverse, DeFi-Focussed Shibarium Blockchain Goes Live, Sees Snags: Everything to Know
  3. Oppo Watch 4 Pro Officially Confirmed to Debut in China Soon; Specifications Teased: All Details
  4. Government Approves Rs. 57,613-Crore Scheme to Deploy 10,000 Electric Buses Across 169 Indian Cities
  5. Vivo V29e Teased to Feature 64-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter
  6. iPhone 15 Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Apple Said to Cut Production Ahead of Launch: Details
  7. Lenovo Reports 24 Percent Fall in Quarterly Revenue as PC Sales Decline
  8. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Sets New Record With 10 Crore Unique Viewers on JioCinema
  9. Oppo Find N3 Flip Launch Tipped for August 29, Phone Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
  10. Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch India Launch Confirmed; Will Sport 1.91-Inch Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.