iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of August 31 Launch, Might Debut as Rebadged Vivo S17e

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is tipped to feature 6.78-inch full HD+ curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 August 2023 16:53 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is confirmed to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC

Highlights
  • iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will feature a 64-megapixel aura light rear camera
  • The launch of iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will take place on August 31 in India
  • It is expected to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is all set to go official in India on August 31 and the Vivo sub-brand is actively teasing the arrival of new Z series smartphone through social media platforms. Just a few days ahead of its debut, a tipster has leaked the specifications of the handset on the Web. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and is said to be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. It is already confirmed to have a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC under the hood.

Known tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) leaked the full specifications of iQoo Z7 Pro 5G. He claims that the upcoming iQoo phone could be a rebadged version of the Vivo S17e. The latter was released earlier this year in May in China with an initial price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model in China.

As per the leak, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will run on Android 13 and feature a 6.78-inch full HD+ curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is already confirmed to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It is said to come with a glass rear panel with Mali G610 GPU, LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage.

iQoo earlier announced that the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will feature a 64-megapixel aura light rear camera, with support for OIS (optical image stabilisation). Now, the tipster claims that it will be accompanied by a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone is said to get a 16-megapixel front camera. It is also tipped to offer Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is said to be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W charging. It is tipped to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset might measure 7.36mm in thickness.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G launch is scheduled to take place on August 31 in India. Both iQoo and Amazon India are teasing the design and specifications of the smartphone via identical microsites. The handset is expected to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: iQoo Z7 Pro 5G, iQoo, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
