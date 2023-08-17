Realme China president Xu Qi Chase has confirmed the launch of Realme GT 5 in China soon. While the company is yet to reveal an exact launch date, the smartphone's key details have been revealed including its RAM. The smartphone is tipped to come with up to 24GB RAM. Additionally, the phone's charging details and a few other features have also been teased via Weibo. The smartphone could debut as a successor to the Realme GT 3, which was launched earlier this year.

According to details shared by Realme's China president Xu Qi Chase, the upcoming Realme GT 5 will pack up to 24GB RAM. He also hinted that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Additionally, the smartphone has also been confirmed to offer 240W fast charging support.

However, Chase did not reveal an exact launch date for the Realme GT 5. The company is also yet to reveal other key details about the phone.

Realme GT 5 could succeed the Realme GT 3, which was launched earlier this year. The latter comes with a 6.74-inch 1.5K (1,240x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display is also said to offer 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

For optics, the Realme GT 3 ships with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The rear camera setup also has an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field of view and an f/3.3 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, the handset houses a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.​

