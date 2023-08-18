iPhone 15 series could reportedly be launched on September 12 with a range of upgrades over last year's iPhone 14 lineup. The Cupertino giant is speculated to ditch the traditional Lightning port and add a USB Type-C port to the rumoured iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this time as Apple has to comply with EU regulations that go into effect next year. This transition to a modern port might bring faster charging speeds to the upcoming iPhone units. A new leak suggests that the iPhone 15 series will support fast charging at up to 35W.

A report by 9to5Mac, citing unnamed industry sources, states that some models of the iPhone 15 series will come with up to 35W charging speed. This would be a significant improvement over the existing models. The outgoing iPhone 14 Pro supports up to 27W fast charging, while the vanilla iPhone 14 offers up to 20W fast charging.

Apple released a new 35W power adapter with dual USB Type-C ports last year. If the leaked information is accurate, the company could advertise this adapter or the 30W MacBook Air charger for the upcoming iPhone 15 models. As the company is looking to widen the gap between the regular and Pro models, this new 35W charging speed could be limited for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

For comparison, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra offers up to 45W fast charging. Google's Pixel 7 Pro can be recharged with up to 23W charging speed.

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier claimed that iPhone 15 series would support faster charging speeds via the USB Type-C port with some company-certified cables. According to Kuo, Apple will optimise the fast-charging performance of MFi (Made For iPhone) chargers for the iPhone 15 models.

Apple is anticipated to announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models on Tuesday, September 12. Pre-orders for the new handsets could begin on September 22.

All handsets in the iPhone 15 series are rumoured to come with the Dynamic Island feature this year, which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. The Pro models are expected to run on Apple A17 Bionic SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. They are said to pack 256GB storage in the base model and offer up to 2TB on the top-end variant. The vanilla iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus could run on an A16 Bionic chip.

