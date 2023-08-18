Technology News

iPhone 15 Series to Offer Up to 35W Wired Charging Speeds via USB Type-C Port: Report

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max currently support fast charging at up to 27W using Apple's charging adapter.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 August 2023 11:06 IST
iPhone 15 Series to Offer Up to 35W Wired Charging Speeds via USB Type-C Port: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer fast charging at up to 20W

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series is expected to be unveiled on September 12
  • Apple released a new 35W power adapter with dual USB Type-C ports in 2022
  • Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra handset offers up to 45W fast charging

iPhone 15 series could reportedly be launched on September 12 with a range of upgrades over last year's iPhone 14 lineup. The Cupertino giant is speculated to ditch the traditional Lightning port and add a USB Type-C port to the rumoured iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this time as Apple has to comply with EU regulations that go into effect next year. This transition to a modern port might bring faster charging speeds to the upcoming iPhone units. A new leak suggests that the iPhone 15 series will support fast charging at up to 35W.

A report by 9to5Mac, citing unnamed industry sources, states that some models of the iPhone 15 series will come with up to 35W charging speed. This would be a significant improvement over the existing models. The outgoing iPhone 14 Pro supports up to 27W fast charging, while the vanilla iPhone 14 offers up to 20W fast charging.

Apple released a new 35W power adapter with dual USB Type-C ports last year. If the leaked information is accurate, the company could advertise this adapter or the 30W MacBook Air charger for the upcoming iPhone 15 models. As the company is looking to widen the gap between the regular and Pro models, this new 35W charging speed could be limited for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

For comparison, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra offers up to 45W fast charging. Google's Pixel 7 Pro can be recharged with up to 23W charging speed.

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier claimed that iPhone 15 series would support faster charging speeds via the USB Type-C port with some company-certified cables. According to Kuo, Apple will optimise the fast-charging performance of MFi (Made For iPhone) chargers for the iPhone 15 models.

Apple is anticipated to announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models on Tuesday, September 12. Pre-orders for the new handsets could begin on September 22.

All handsets in the iPhone 15 series are rumoured to come with the Dynamic Island feature this year, which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. The Pro models are expected to run on Apple A17 Bionic SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. They are said to pack 256GB storage in the base model and offer up to 2TB on the top-end variant. The vanilla iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus could run on an A16 Bionic chip.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus, USB Type C
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
How to Get Access to Google Chrome’s AI-Backed Summary Feature for Online Articles
AI Use Rising in Online Misinformation Campaigns, but Impact Limited Till Now, Say Researchers

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Series to Offer Up to 35W Wired Charging Speeds via USB Type-C Port: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Offer Faster Charging at This Rate
  2. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
  3. Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao-Led Guns & Gulaabs Streams Today on Netflix
  4. Vivo V29e Camera Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo Y78+ (T1) Edition With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  6. House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
  7. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch: Check Here
  8. Apple Tipped to Relaunch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus With This Feature
  9. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Go on Sale in India: Launch Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolls Out HD Photo Sharing Feature to All Users: How it Works
  2. Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander to Undergo Deboosting Manoeuvre: Details
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Gameplay Reveal Trailer Showcases Sandbox-Like Campaign, 'No Russian' Mission
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  5. Bitcoin Sinks to $26,000 Mark First Time Since June, Most Cryptocurrencies Record Losses
  6. Vivo Y78+ (T1) Edition With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Microsoft to Shut Down Xbox 360’s Online Store Next Year: Details
  8. iPhone 15 Series to Offer Up to 35W Wired Charging Speeds via USB Type-C Port: Report
  9. AI Use Rising in Online Misinformation Campaigns, but Impact Limited Till Now, Say Researchers
  10. Guns & Gulaabs, Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rajkummar Rao, Out Today on Netflix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.