Xiaomi Buds 4, Watch S2 Design Revealed Ahead of Launch: Details

Xiaomi Buds 4 will sport a semi-in-ear design.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 1 December 2022 17:08 IST
XIaomi Watch S2 is said to be the successor of the Xiaomi Watch S1 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Buds 4 may come in three colour options
  • Watch S2's teaser indicates a flat design
  • Xiaomi Buds 4 seen to be sporting a round charging case

Xiaomi Buds 4, Watch S2 designs have been revealed ahead of the launch of the gadgets. The official teasers have suggested that the Xiaomi Buds 4 will sport a semi-in-ear design and come with the active noise cancellation feature. The earbuds can be seen featuring a round charging case. The upper half of the case is suggested to come with a glossy design while the lower half is made up of plastic. Additionally, it is also indicated that the Xiaomi Buds 4 will come in three colour options. Meanwhile, the Watch S2 is said to feature a dual-size design. The watchface is expected to come in 42mm and 46mm sizes.

The Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi has released the official teasers of the Xiaomi Buds 4 and the Xiaomi Watch S2 ahead of the launch. The launch of these devices, which was earlier scheduled in China for December 1 along Xiaomi 13 Series, has now been postponed. The company has not announced the new date yet.

As mentioned above, the Xiaomi Buds 4, as seen, comes with an in-ear design and houses the active noise cancellation feature. The earbuds from Xiaomi can be seen sporting a round charging case with a half glossy and half plastic design. The Xiaomi Buds 4 will come in three colour options including Black, Green, and White.

It is to be noted that the Redmi Buds 4 Pro and Redmi Buds 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones launched in Europe last month. The earbuds from Redmi include active noise cancellation (ANC), dual dynamic drivers, and more. Both earbuds offer dual transparency modes that let users communicate with others around them without taking the earbuds out. They also come support touch controls that makes it easy for users to answer calls, manage media as well as to toggle transparency modes. These TWS earphones claim to offer up to 30 hours of listening time with the charging case.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Watch S2 teaser indicates the smart device sporting a dual-size design with the watchface housing sizes including 42mm and 46mm. The watch can be seen featuring a flat design and has a stainless-steel body, while the right side of the watch-face is shown housing two physical buttons.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Buds 4, Xiaomi Buds 4 specifications, Xiaomi Watch S2, Xiaomi Watch S2 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Digital Rupee Trial Begins; Exponential Growth in UPI Payments Backs Optimism on India’s CBDC Pilot: Experts
iPad (10th Gen): Upgrade or Disappointment?

