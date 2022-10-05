Redmi Buds 4 Pro and Redmi Buds 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones debuted in Europe on Tuesday. These feature-rich offerings include active noise cancellation (ANC), dual dynamic drivers, and more. Their dual transparency modes give users the option to communicate with others without taking the earbuds out. The earbuds are also equipped with touch controls for answering calls, managing media, and toggling transparency modes. These TWS earphones from the Xiaomi-owned brand are said to offer up to 30 hours of listening time with the charging case.

Redmi Buds 4 Pro, Redmi Buds 4 price, availability

The Redmi Buds 4 Pro are available in Europe for EUR 99.9 (roughly Rs. 8,000), and come in Midnight Black and Moon White colours. Meanwhile, the regular Redmi Buds 4 can be purchased for EUR 59.9 (roughly Rs. 5,000). These are available in Light Blue and Gloss White colours.

There is no word from Redmi regarding the availability of these TWS earphones in other regions.

Redmi Buds 4 Pro specifications, features

These TWS earphones feature dual dynamic drivers, including 10mm and 6mm drivers on both buds. The Redmi Buds 4 Pro come with ANC technology that is said to block out up to 43 dB of ambient noises. Their transparency mode enables users to stay aware of their surroundings. Both of these features are adjustable to complement your surroundings. Each earbud is also equipped with three microphones.

Redmi claims that the earbuds offer up to 9 hours of playtime per charge. The charging case is said to provide a total of up to 36 hours of backup. The Redmi Buds 4 Pro feature low-latency Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. In addition, their dual pairing features enable users to switch between two connected devices.

The Redmi Buds 4 Pro has IP54 water and dust-resistant build. Its in-ear detection feature recognises when users take these buds out and pause media playback. They also sport touch control on the buds.

Redmi Buds 4 specifications, features

The standard Redmi Buds 4 are equipped with 10mm and 6mm drivers. The included three-level ANC technology is said to be capable of attenuating 35 dB of external noise. There are also dual microphones on the earbuds that assist with the ANC feature.

According to the company, these TWS earphones can provide a total backup of up to 30 hours. The earbuds are said to provide up to 6 hours of playtime per charge. The Redmi Buds 4 features low-latency Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, which might be ideal for a smooth gaming experience.

