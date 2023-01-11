Xiaomi has reportedly begun sending out invites to media professionals for its Mobile World Congress (MWC) event scheduled to be held in Barcelona from February 27 until March 2 this year. Much has been speculated about what the Chinese electronics and smartphone manufacturer has in store for the MWC 2023 event. However, the media invites currently doing the rounds reportedly do not hint at any announcement about the much-awaited Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone.

According to a report by GSMarena, Xiaomi has begun sending out invites to journalists who would be interested in attending the company's MWC 2023 event scheduled to be held in Barcelona next month onwards. The company reportedly wrote that they intend to share their vision for 2023 and onwards at the event, and on how the company plans to innovate and connect.

However, the major expectation from the event was an announcement around the purported Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, which seems to have been skipped entirely by the Chinese company, at least as far as MWC 2023 Barcelona is concerned, according to the report.

Xiaomi also stated its intention to share information about its global footprint at the event. This reportedly could mean that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer may reveal the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro at MWC 2023.

Xiaomi was also recently tipped to announce its partnership with Leica for the global market at MWC 2023, which is tipped to include details around the use of a variable aperture for smartphone cameras. However, as far as the invite is concerned, the company may not make the announcements at the upcoming event. The report also added that though there has been no mention of Xiaomi 13 Ultra unveiling at the MWC 2023, the device may launch later during the year.

