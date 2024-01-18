Xiaomi is expected to launch the Xiaomi 14 Ultra soon as a successor to last year's Xiaomi 13 Ultra. A few details about the upcoming handset have already leaked on the Web in the past weeks. Most recently, an alleged designated camera kit of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra with the model number 2402CPS69C has purportedly appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. Xiaomi 13 Ultra was launched with a camera accessory kit that includes accessories like a camera grip and a protective case. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to come with a quad rear camera unit.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted screenshots of the alleged 3C listing of Xiaomi wireless professional camera kit. The listing suggests model number 2402CPS69C with a maximum output of 1,500mAh at 5V. The kit could also work as an external battery. The first digits of the model number indicate a February 2024 launch.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra was released with a designated camera kit priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,500) to convert the handset into a full-fledged camera. The kit is exclusive to the Chinese market and includes a case, a camera grip, a lens cover, and a 67mm adapter ring.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to include a quad rear camera setup comprising four 50-megapixel cameras. The camera unit might carry a Sony LYT900 as the primary sensor with an f/1.63 aperture.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is expected to power the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. It is said to have slightly curved screens and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The phone is tipped to get a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

