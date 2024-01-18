Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Ultra's camera kit appeared on the 3C website with model number 2402CPS69C.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 January 2024 14:46 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Ultra was launched with a designated camera kit

  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra could launch soon
  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra's camera kit is exclusive to Chinese market
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen
Xiaomi is expected to launch the Xiaomi 14 Ultra soon as a successor to last year's Xiaomi 13 Ultra. A few details about the upcoming handset have already leaked on the Web in the past weeks. Most recently, an alleged designated camera kit of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra with the model number 2402CPS69C has purportedly appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. Xiaomi 13 Ultra was launched with a camera accessory kit that includes accessories like a camera grip and a protective case. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to come with a quad rear camera unit.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted screenshots of the alleged 3C listing of Xiaomi wireless professional camera kit. The listing suggests model number 2402CPS69C with a maximum output of 1,500mAh at 5V. The kit could also work as an external battery. The first digits of the model number indicate a February 2024 launch.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra was released with a designated camera kit priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,500) to convert the handset into a full-fledged camera. The kit is exclusive to the Chinese market and includes a case, a camera grip, a lens cover, and a 67mm adapter ring.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to include a quad rear camera setup comprising four 50-megapixel cameras. The camera unit might carry a Sony LYT900 as the primary sensor with an f/1.63 aperture. 

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is expected to power the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. It is said to have slightly curved screens and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The phone is tipped to get a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 13 Ultra
