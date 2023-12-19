Xiaomi announced in October this year that it will replace its MIUI OS with HyperOS and retire the older OS skin after its almost 13-year-long run. The new HyperOS UI was first introduced with the Xiaomi 14 series. The company also revealed its plan to introduce the HyperOS developer version to other Xiaomi and Redmi handsets in China. Now, the Chinese OEM has confirmed the Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco models that will receive the HyperOS developer version update globally.

In a post on X, Xiaomi confirmed that several smartphones and a tablet will receive the HyperOS update globally within the first quarter of 2024. The firm assured that those who signed up for the developer beta users will receive over-the-air (OTA) updates for the stable version. Among the models that will receive the HyperOS skin in Q1 2024 are Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12S, and Xiaomi Pad 6.

Simultaneously, Poco announced that the Poco F5 will be the first model from the brand to get the Xiaomi HyperOS update. Like the aforementioned Xiaomi and Redmi models, eligible Poco F5 users will also receive routine OTA updates. The brand added that it will announce other models that will also receive a similar update at a later date.

HyperOS is touted to be a human-centric operating system designed to align seamlessly with personal devices, cars, and smart home products to offer users an updated smart ecosystem experience. It integrates an AI subsystem and cross-device connectivity, alongside AI-backed enhancements to other features.

The Xiaomi 14 models, which launched in China with the Xiaomi 14 and a Xiaomi 14 Pro, were the first handsets to launch with HyperOS out-of-the-box.

