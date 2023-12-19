WhosNext2023
Xiaomi to Rollout HyperOS Update for Several Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Smartphones in Q1 2024

Xiaomi launched HyperOS with the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series in October.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 December 2023 17:23 IST
Xiaomi to Rollout HyperOS Update for Several Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Smartphones in Q1 2024

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Ultra (pictured) was launched in China in April this year

  • Xiaomi announced in October the MIUI will be replaced with HyperOS
  • Models receiving the HyperOS update will continue receiving OTA updates
  • The Xiaomi HyperOS skin is expected to roll out to more older phones
Xiaomi announced in October this year that it will replace its MIUI OS with HyperOS and retire the older OS skin after its almost 13-year-long run. The new HyperOS UI was first introduced with the Xiaomi 14 series. The company also revealed its plan to introduce the HyperOS developer version to other Xiaomi and Redmi handsets in China. Now, the Chinese OEM has confirmed the Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco models that will receive the HyperOS developer version update globally.

In a post on X, Xiaomi confirmed that several smartphones and a tablet will receive the HyperOS update globally within the first quarter of 2024. The firm assured that those who signed up for the developer beta users will receive over-the-air (OTA) updates for the stable version. Among the models that will receive the HyperOS skin in Q1 2024 are Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12S, and Xiaomi Pad 6.

Simultaneously, Poco announced that the Poco F5 will be the first model from the brand to get the Xiaomi HyperOS update. Like the aforementioned Xiaomi and Redmi models, eligible Poco F5 users will also receive routine OTA updates. The brand added that it will announce other models that will also receive a similar update at a later date.

HyperOS is touted to be a human-centric operating system designed to align seamlessly with personal devices, cars, and smart home products to offer users an updated smart ecosystem experience. It integrates an AI subsystem and cross-device connectivity, alongside AI-backed enhancements to other features.

The Xiaomi 14 models, which launched in China with the Xiaomi 14 and a Xiaomi 14 Pro, were the first handsets to launch with HyperOS out-of-the-box. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi to Rollout HyperOS Update for Several Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Smartphones in Q1 2024
