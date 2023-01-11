Google is reportedly working on a system for converting physical SIM cards into eSIMs. This would also allow users to easily transfer an existing eSIM from an old device to a new one. Google has just begun to distribute its Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 release, providing Pixel fans with a preview of what all updates may come in the March Feature Drop. This latest version contains code that indicates the major quality-of-life advances for Android's eSIM experience, in addition to 31 new emojis and a feature that allows you to force-theme icons on your home screen.

According to a thread of tweets by tipster Mishaal Rahman, Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 introduces a new system property called 'euicc.seamless transfer enabled in non qs'. This hints at the upcoming feature through which users will most likely be able to transfer an eSIM profile from an old Android phone to a new phone. Users may also be capable of converting a physical SIM card from an old phone into an eSIM profile from a new phone.

Android presently does not allow users to transfer eSIM profile from one phone to another. To do so, the users need to deactivate their old phone's eSIM profile and activate it on the new device. The process is rigorous and users may need to approach the carrier to activate the eSIM on the new phone.

iOS, on the other hand, includes a built-in Quick Transfer feature that allows users to transfer physical or eSIMs from an old iPhone to a new model without contacting the carrier. Google is reportedly attempting to bring similar functions to Android.

The tweets also add that Google is incorporating the feature into the SIM Manager app on its Pixel phones, as well as a number of phones that come pre-loaded with Google Mobile Services. However, complete compatibility information is not available yet.

Transferring eSIMs between devices is not a native feature of the eSIM configuration, the tweets add. This means that Google may not be able to make this feature accessible to all Android devices through the use of AOSP, and may instead be required to limit it to Pixel phones at the initial stage. Transferring eSIMs may be limited to moving from one Pixel to another or factory resetting the same device. Converting physical SIM profiles to eSIM is likely to be carrier-dependent.

