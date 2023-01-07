Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • [Exclusive] Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch Timeline, Expected Product Roadmap for Q1 2023 Revealed

[Exclusive] Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch Timeline, Expected Product Roadmap for Q1 2023 Revealed

The Xiaomi 13 Pro might launch soon with Leica-tuned cameras in India, following the announcement at MWC 2023.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Richa Sharma, Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 7 January 2023 18:13 IST
[Exclusive] Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch Timeline, Expected Product Roadmap for Q1 2023 Revealed

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 series was launched in China in December 2022

Highlights
  • The Xiaomi 13 Pro tipped to launch in India in March 2023
  • Xiaomi will showcase some camera-centric news in collaboration with Leica
  • A new Redmi phone might also launch in India in January 2023

Xiaomi 13 Pro is set to make its way soon to India. Gadgets 360 has some exclusive details about the Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch timeline along with the company's roadmap for the first quarter of 2023. The Chinese tech giant launched the Xiaomi 13 series in December 2022 in China. It is now preparing for the global launch of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is said to take place in March 2023. Prior to the global launch of its latest flagship phones, Xiaomi is tipped to announce its partnership with Leica for the global market at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The company, last year, collaborated with Leica for tuning the Xiaomi 12S series' camera. The partnership extended further for the Xiaomi 13 series, which includes the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Our sources revealed that Xiaomi will globally showcase its partnership with the legendary camera maker for the Xiaomi 13 series . Following the announcement, the company is said to unveil the Xiaomi 13 Pro for the global market. The company is also said to launch the flagship smartphone as a successor to the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India.

Tipster Yogesh Brar, one of our sources for this story, confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch event will be hosted in March 2023. The exact launch date remains unknown.

Our sources also revealed that Xiaomi has some big plans for MWC 2023. The company might showcase some innovative camera tech that it has been working on with Leica. One of the possible announcements could be around the use of a variable aperture for smartphone cameras, which could be used in the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Brar corroborated the details shared by our sources.

The company, last year, showcased one such concept where a Leica M-series lens module was attached to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. As per the concept, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra has two 1-inch sensors, and with the M-series lens attached, it is claimed to reduce light loss while capturing sharper images. We might see some more details about the same at MWC 2023.

Xiaomi India Roadmap for Q1 2023

Our sources revealed that Xiaomi is working on the launch of a new Redmi phone in India, which is likely to debut in January. The device is said to be an affordable offering and could sit below the recently-launched Redmi Note 12 series. We can assume this to be one of the Redmi Prime series phones. The company's sub-brand Poco is also reportedly working on the launch of the Poco X5 Pro, which is said to be a rebadged Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition from China.

In February 2023, Xiaomi could launch a new Notebook with an Nvidia RTX 2050 graphics card. The model could sport a 15.6-inch IPS display and offer 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Based on the tipped specifications, we suspect that the laptop could be the RedmiBook Pro 15, which launched last year in China.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal had claimed that the company would launch two new laptops in India, namely the Xiaomi Notebook Pro Max and the Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max. We could not confirm if the Xiaomi Notebook launching with an Nvidia RTX 2050 graphics card is the same one that the tipster is referring to.

In February, the company is also said to launch more ecosystem products in India under the Xiaomi and Redmi branding. We can expect more wearable devices to be available in India next month. The first quarter is tipped to end with the launch of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which will be the company's first flagship phone for the Indian market in 2023. The launch timeline for the above-mentioned products could change owing to supply chain, COVID-19 situation, or any other factors.

 

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality
  • Crisp 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Quick 120W wired charging
  • Powerful speakers
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • No macro camera or shooting mode
  • Gets hot while recording video
Read detailed Xiaomi 12 Pro review
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,440x3,200 pixels
RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) Laptop

RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 3,200x2,000 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Graphics Nvidia
Weight 1.80 kg
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max, Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Pro Max, MWC 2023, Redmi
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition Debuts With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 160-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] Faber Candy - Fantastic Design, Incredible Performance

Related Stories

[Exclusive] Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch Timeline, Expected Product Roadmap for Q1 2023 Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  2. Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  4. Lenovo Unveils Laptop-Like ThinkPhone With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Details
  5. OnePlus 11 5G Camera Details Revealed: See Camera Samples
  6. Google Pixel 7a Leak Hints at RAM Upgrade: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Tipped for February 1
  8. Redmi Note 12 5G First Impressions: No Longer a Budget Option
  9. OnePlus Pad Codenamed 'Aries' Enters Testing in India: Report
  10. Xbox Series X Selling at 10 Percent Discount on Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. [Exclusive] Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch Timeline, Expected Product Roadmap for Q1 2023 Revealed
  2. Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition Debuts With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 160-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications
  3. New iQoo Phone Spotted on TENAA, 3C Certification Websites; Shows Dual Rear Cameras, 18W Fast Charging
  4. Jack Ma to Handover Ant Group’s Control as Part of Company’s Restructure
  5. Samsung Website Allegedly Confirms Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event Date, Galaxy S23 Lineup Expected
  6. Jio True 5G Services Launched in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, Siliguri
  7. Elon Musk Calls Hiring Law Firm Perkins Coie an Error by Twitter’s Team
  8. CES 2023: Lenovo Project Chronos Concept With Wearable-Free Motion Capture Technology Unveiled
  9. CES 2023: HTC Vive XR Elite Headset With Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 SoC, 110-Degree FOV Launched
  10. CES 2023: Google Adds Spotify Connect Support to Bolster Android 13 Media Switcher
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.