Xiaomi 13 Pro is set to make its way soon to India. Gadgets 360 has some exclusive details about the Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch timeline along with the company's roadmap for the first quarter of 2023. The Chinese tech giant launched the Xiaomi 13 series in December 2022 in China. It is now preparing for the global launch of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is said to take place in March 2023. Prior to the global launch of its latest flagship phones, Xiaomi is tipped to announce its partnership with Leica for the global market at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The company, last year, collaborated with Leica for tuning the Xiaomi 12S series' camera. The partnership extended further for the Xiaomi 13 series, which includes the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Our sources revealed that Xiaomi will globally showcase its partnership with the legendary camera maker for the Xiaomi 13 series . Following the announcement, the company is said to unveil the Xiaomi 13 Pro for the global market. The company is also said to launch the flagship smartphone as a successor to the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India.

Tipster Yogesh Brar, one of our sources for this story, confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch event will be hosted in March 2023. The exact launch date remains unknown.

Our sources also revealed that Xiaomi has some big plans for MWC 2023. The company might showcase some innovative camera tech that it has been working on with Leica. One of the possible announcements could be around the use of a variable aperture for smartphone cameras, which could be used in the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Brar corroborated the details shared by our sources.

The company, last year, showcased one such concept where a Leica M-series lens module was attached to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. As per the concept, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra has two 1-inch sensors, and with the M-series lens attached, it is claimed to reduce light loss while capturing sharper images. We might see some more details about the same at MWC 2023.

Xiaomi India Roadmap for Q1 2023

Our sources revealed that Xiaomi is working on the launch of a new Redmi phone in India, which is likely to debut in January. The device is said to be an affordable offering and could sit below the recently-launched Redmi Note 12 series. We can assume this to be one of the Redmi Prime series phones. The company's sub-brand Poco is also reportedly working on the launch of the Poco X5 Pro, which is said to be a rebadged Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition from China.

In February 2023, Xiaomi could launch a new Notebook with an Nvidia RTX 2050 graphics card. The model could sport a 15.6-inch IPS display and offer 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Based on the tipped specifications, we suspect that the laptop could be the RedmiBook Pro 15, which launched last year in China.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal had claimed that the company would launch two new laptops in India, namely the Xiaomi Notebook Pro Max and the Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max. We could not confirm if the Xiaomi Notebook launching with an Nvidia RTX 2050 graphics card is the same one that the tipster is referring to.

In February, the company is also said to launch more ecosystem products in India under the Xiaomi and Redmi branding. We can expect more wearable devices to be available in India next month. The first quarter is tipped to end with the launch of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which will be the company's first flagship phone for the Indian market in 2023. The launch timeline for the above-mentioned products could change owing to supply chain, COVID-19 situation, or any other factors.

