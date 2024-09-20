Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Discounts on iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Revealed

Amazon has revealed a “king of all deals” offer on the iPhone 13, taking down its price below Rs. 38,000.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 September 2024 19:34 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale will offer discounts on mobiles like iPhone 13

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 will be priced below Rs. 38,000 during the Amazon Sale
  • Offers have also been announced on Xiaomi 14 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Buyers can get up to 40 percent off on smartphones
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale begins on September 27 for all buyers. Ahead of the upcoming festive season, the e-commerce platform has announced deals on top smartphones. Buyers can grab the iPhone 13 for under Rs. 38,000 during the Amazon sale. Similar offers have also been introduced on other top smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Xiaomi 14. Amazon says buyers will be able to take advantage of up to 40 percent discounts on smartphones.

Although the sale kicks off in early access on September 26 for Prime members, buyers can wishlist the devices now and purchase them as soon as the sale commences.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Offers on iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Amazon has revealed a “king of all deals” offer on the iPhone 13. The handset was launched at Rs. 79,900 and currently retails for Rs. 49,900. However, buyers can get it for an effective price of Rs. 37,999 during the Amazon sale, including the bank offers. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic processor. For optics, it features a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

In addition to the iPhone 13 offer, the e-commerce platform has introduced a price cut on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – the South Korean technology conglomerate's flagship smartphone from last year. It was launched at a price of Rs. 1,49,999 but will be available for purchase for as low as Rs. 69,999. It is important to note that this offer is inclusive of the bank and coupon discounts.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 14 will also be available with a price drop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. Including all discounts, it will be priced at as low as Rs. 47,999. Notably, it debuted with a starting price of Rs. 69,999 in India.

The e-commerce platform has already made several kickstarter deals live ahead of the upcoming sale, which buyers can take advantage of right now to get their preferred smartphones at low prices.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor and aesthetics
  • Excellent camera setup
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent display
  • Bad
  • Bloatware apps
  • Selfie camera is inconsistent in low-light
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 review
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4610mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone 16 Available for Purchase With 10-Minute Delivery via Blinkit, BigBasket in Select Cities

