Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale begins on September 27 for all buyers. Ahead of the upcoming festive season, the e-commerce platform has announced deals on top smartphones. Buyers can grab the iPhone 13 for under Rs. 38,000 during the Amazon sale. Similar offers have also been introduced on other top smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Xiaomi 14. Amazon says buyers will be able to take advantage of up to 40 percent discounts on smartphones.

Although the sale kicks off in early access on September 26 for Prime members, buyers can wishlist the devices now and purchase them as soon as the sale commences.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Offers on iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Amazon has revealed a “king of all deals” offer on the iPhone 13. The handset was launched at Rs. 79,900 and currently retails for Rs. 49,900. However, buyers can get it for an effective price of Rs. 37,999 during the Amazon sale, including the bank offers. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic processor. For optics, it features a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

In addition to the iPhone 13 offer, the e-commerce platform has introduced a price cut on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – the South Korean technology conglomerate's flagship smartphone from last year. It was launched at a price of Rs. 1,49,999 but will be available for purchase for as low as Rs. 69,999. It is important to note that this offer is inclusive of the bank and coupon discounts.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 14 will also be available with a price drop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. Including all discounts, it will be priced at as low as Rs. 47,999. Notably, it debuted with a starting price of Rs. 69,999 in India.

The e-commerce platform has already made several kickstarter deals live ahead of the upcoming sale, which buyers can take advantage of right now to get their preferred smartphones at low prices.