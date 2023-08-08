Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold 5 Industry-Leading Devices Now Available for Pre-Bookings With These Amazing Offers

Samsung has opened up pre-bookings for its 'Made in India' Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 smartphones. The country's largest electronics company had recently launched its fifth generation of Galaxy foldable smartphones globally. Samsung is offering a wide range of amazing offers for customers pre-booking and buying the devices between July 27 and August 17. These include offers up to Rs. 20,000 on Galaxy Z Flip5 and up to Rs. 23,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold5.

On this momentous launch, JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung SWA, shared his thoughts, reflecting the optimism and excitement that surrounds these devices:

“Samsung is leading the mobile industry with innovations that set new standards of refinement and experience, thanks to our world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities. I am sure that our fifth generation of foldables smartphones – Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 – will see higher adoption from tech-savvy consumers in India. These phones will be manufactured at our Noida factory. We are confident that Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will help us consolidate our smartphone leadership in the country,” he said.

JB Park's statement highlights Samsung's leading position in the mobile world and emphasizes their confidence that the new folding phones will be a big success in India.

Now, let's take a quick look at what's new in the latest foldables from Samsung:

Galaxy Z Flip5: The Ultimate tool for self-expression

What truly sets the Galaxy Z Flip5 apart is its most functional cover screen. The outer screen is now 3.78 times larger and offers more functionality than before. Specifically tailored to enhance convenience, the cover screen enables you to access up to 5 key apps without even opening the device. Whether it's Google Messages, WhatsApp, Samsung Messages, Google Maps, or YouTube, you can interact with these essential applications right from the cover screen, making multitasking more efficient and accessible. This unique feature further solidifies the Galaxy Z Flip5's position as a trendsetter in innovation and practicality. The cover screen provides quick access to notifications, time, and other essential information, without the need to open the device, allowing for seamless multitasking and effortless navigation.

When it comes to compactness and style, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 takes the lead. Designed with you in mind, its premium and innovative design offers a perfect blend of sophistication and practicality. The device comes in beautiful colours that are sure to suit any style, making it a true fashion statement. Z Flip5 is available in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender.

Lightweight and portable, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is a true pocket-sized powerhouse. Its compact design allows you to carry it anywhere and everywhere, making it the ideal companion for those on the go.

But don't let its compact size fool you – the Galaxy Z Flip5 is also a standout performer when it comes to durability. Its Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Armour Aluminium construction means it can handle everyday wear and tear like a pro. Even if you accidentally drop it, the stronger screen will remain intact. And if you get caught in a sudden downpour? No problem. Its IPX8 water resistance has got you covered.

Capturing the perfect selfie is now easier than ever with the Galaxy Z Flip5. The Quick Shot selfie feature and the newly added Portrait mode revolutionize the way you capture self-portraits. You can add artistic flair to your photos by blurring the background, and with the dual-camera system creating a depth map, you can even adjust the blur level to make your subject stand out just the way you like. With a simple gesture, you can activate the camera and snap a perfect selfie in an instant. No more fumbling with buttons or missing out on the perfect moment – the Galaxy Z Flip5 makes taking selfies effortlessly and creatively.

And with the FlexCam feature, hands-free shots become a breeze, allowing you to capture memorable moments with ease. FlexCam takes advantage of the device's unique folding design, allowing users to capture hands-free photos and videos from various angles. This innovative feature surely opens up new creative possibilities.

The Unique Flex Experiences offered by Samsung's foldable phones are second to none. With support for third-party apps and messaging capabilities without opening the device, you have unparalleled convenience at your fingertips. You can easily stay connected, reply to messages, and access essential functions without the need to unfold your phone. Galaxy Z Flip5 is a game-changer for those who demand seamless connectivity and efficiency.

What's more, Samsung has worked with zeal to enhance the hinge design, creating an integrated no-gap hinge that not only enhances the folding experience but also ensures minimal gap when the device is closed. This thoughtfully crafted design also lends itself to potentially reduced repair costs, making the Galaxy Z Flip5 a reliable companion.

In addition to its physical attributes, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is powered by Samsung's very own One UI 5.1.1. This user interface is designed to make interactions comfortable and efficient, with natural navigation and intuitive gesture responses. One UI 5.1.1 complements the unique form factor of the Galaxy Z Flip5, taking full advantage of the foldable display to provide a seamless and immersive user experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Unleash the Power of Immersive Entertainment and Multitasking

If you crave an immersive screen experience, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is the perfect companion. Its expansive display offers a truly captivating experience for entertainment and gaming enthusiasts alike. Whether you're streaming your favourite shows, playing graphics-intensive games, or simply browsing the web, the Galaxy Z Fold5 takes your visual experience to the next level.

But the Galaxy Z Fold5 doesn't stop at entertainment. With its powerful multitasking capabilities and the added convenience of the S Pen, you can effortlessly juggle multiple tasks and boost your productivity. Whether you're taking notes, sketching ideas, or editing documents, the Galaxy Z Fold5 allows you to do more, all on a single device.

Engineered to perfection, the Galaxy Z Fold5 features an integrated no-gap hinge design, creating a minimized gap when the device is folded. This not only refines the complete design but also reduces potential damage, contributing to a decrease in repair costs. The device also introduces an exclusive two-finger manoeuvre for next-level multitasking, giving users a smooth, intuitive control mechanism. Moreover, the Z Fold5 stands out as the only device with an Under Display Camera (UDC), maintaining a seamless screen experience without any interruptions.

Durability is another hallmark of the Galaxy Z Fold5. Despite its expansive screen and powerful capabilities, this device isn't just about being a show-off. It's designed to be your day-in-day-out companion, thanks to its Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Armour Aluminium shell. So whether you're a fast-paced professional or an adventure-seeker, you can rest easy knowing your device can keep up. Plus, it's the lightest foldable phone in the market, blending cutting-edge technology with effortless portability.

The inclusion of the S-Pen in the Galaxy Z Fold5 takes multitasking to new heights. Jot down notes, sketch ideas, or make precise edits with ease. The S-Pen adds an extra layer of functionality and creativity, empowering you to unleash your full potential.

You can also capture your memories in any environment with the Galaxy Z Fold5, as its IPX8 water resistance rating allows you to confidently take stunning photos and videos even near water or in unpredictable weather conditions.

Equipped with Samsung's custom-built One UI 5.1.1, the Galaxy Z Fold5 further enhances the user experience. One UI's design is specifically optimized for foldable devices, ensuring a seamless interaction whether the device is folded or unfolded.

Pre-order Your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 Today!

Now, you have an exclusive opportunity to experience this innovation at a remarkable value. Pre-book your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 today, and take advantage of the incredible offers.

Galaxy Z Flip5 is available in 256GB and 512GB on-board storage variants, both with 8GB RAM, at ₹99,999 and ₹109,999. Upon buying Galaxy Z Flip5, you can enjoy benefits worth ₹20,000 with an upgrade benefit of up to ₹12,000 as part of the trade-in deal and a bank cashback offer of up to ₹8,000 available. For pre-book customers, there is a convenient nine-month no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme on the offer.

Should you set your sights on Galaxy Z Fold5, available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs. 154,999, 12GB RAM +512GB storage for Rs. 164,999, and 12GB RAM +1TB storage for Rs. 184,999, a world of privileges awaits you. Pre-booking gets you benefits worth Rs. 23,000, including a Rs. 5,000 upgrade offer, Rs. 8,000 bank cashback, and an extraordinary opportunity to upgrade to a higher storage variant at a benefit of Rs. 10,000. Plus, you can avail yourself of No Cost EMI for up to 9 months.

Don't miss your chance to be at the forefront of the foldable revolution. With these unique features, unmatched durability, cutting-edge technology, and exclusive pre-booking offers, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will transform the way you interact with the digital world. Get yours today and be among the first to embrace the future of smartphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.