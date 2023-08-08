Technology News

Oppo A58 4G With 33W SuperVOOC Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A58 4G is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Updated: 8 August 2023 12:27 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A58 4G launched in India in Black and Green colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A58 4G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display
  • The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor
  • Oppo A58 4G carries a 5,000mAh battery

Oppo A58 4G was launched in India on Tuesday. The model joins the Oppo A58 5G and the Oppo A58x 5G, which come with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The 5G models were unveiled last year, while the 4G variant debuted first in Indonesia earlier this year. Oppo A58 4G was recently tipped to have been spotted on India's BIS certification site. The phone is now available in the country in a singular storage option and in two colour variants.

Oppo A58 4G price in India, availability

Available in a lone 6GB + 128GB variant, the Oppo A58 4G is priced at Rs. 14,999. It is offered in Black and Green colour options. The phone is available for sale through Flipkart with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 5,000. Card holders of select banks including ICICI, HDFC, and Kotak Bank may avail of additional discounts and other offers.

Oppo A58 4G specifications, features

Sporting a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, the Oppo A58 4G comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Mali G52 MC2 GPU. Similar to its Indonesian counterpart, it ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

The dual rear camera unit of the Oppo A58 4G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor and is supported by an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The back cameras and an LED flash unit are placed in vertically arranged dual circular rings on the top left corner of the rear panel, while the front camera sensor is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot.

Oppo A58 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset offers Bluetooth v5.3, 4G, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. Weighing 192 grams, the handset measures 165.65mm x 75.98mm x 7.99mm in size.

