The future is the flip side. Avail exciting offers and own the all-new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 to #JoinTheFlipSide today.

Technology News
By Sponsored Content | Updated: 25 August 2023 18:05 IST
With their groundbreaking designs and unmatched technological innovations, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 have already ignited the imaginations of tech enthusiasts worldwide. These devices are not just phones; they're an experience, reshaping the very importance of communication, entertainment, and productivity. Following a staggering response during the pre-booking phase, the moment has finally arrived. It's time to elevate your smartphone experience and get your hands on these marvels. The future is foldable, and it's here.

Galaxy Z Flip5: A New Era of Innovation and Style

The Galaxy Z Flip5 isn't just a phone, it's a statement. One of its standout features is the enhanced cover screen, which has expanded nearly 3.78 times in size. This isn't merely about aesthetics; it's a hub of functionality. Access key apps, be it Google Messages, WhatsApp, Samsung's native messaging app, Google Maps, or YouTube, straight from the cover screen, making multitasking not just feasible but remarkably efficient.

Its design is a harmonious blend of style and utility. The Galaxy Z Flip5 doesn't just fit your pocket; it fits your personality. Available in a number of shades including Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender, this device is an embodiment of elegance.

But there's more than what meets the eye. Beneath its sleek appearance lies a fortress. Built with the robust Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and fortified with Armour Aluminium, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is prepared to face daily challenges with grace. And, should you ever be caught in the rain, its IPX8 water resistance ensures it won't skip a beat.

Photography gets a fresh twist with the Galaxy Z Flip5. Capture your essence with the Quick Shot selfie feature and the revolutionary Portrait mode. The dual-camera system crafts depth like an artist, letting you control the narrative of your photos. Moreover, the FlexCam feature is an amazing innovation, enabling hands-free photography from versatile angles, thanks to its unique folding mechanism.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 also introduces distinctive Flex Experiences. Without even unfolding the device, remain connected, and handle tasks with ease. Samsung's hinge design has seen an evolution too, presenting an integrated no-gap design that reduces the gap when folded, combining aesthetics with potential savings on repair costs.

Powering this masterpiece is Samsung's One UI 5.1.1. Crafted to amplify the user experience, it harmonizes with the Galaxy Z Flip5's form factor, providing a seamless transition between folded and unfolded states.

Buy Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Z Fold5: Redefining Boundaries and Excellence

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is more than just a technological marvel; it's a testament to what the future of mobile entertainment and multitasking looks like. Its expansive, uninterrupted display is a paradise for both gaming lovers and binge-watchers. Dive deep into your favourite content or surf the web; the visuals on the Galaxy Z Fold5 are unmatched.

But this device isn't just about all that. Its formidable multitasking capabilities, combined with the precision of the S Pen, allow you to seamlessly manage tasks, take fast notes, brainstorm, or work on your creative projects, all within its expansive screen.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Z Fold5 sports an innovative no-gap hinge mechanism, ensuring the device folds smoothly while minimizing any visible gap. This design not only adds to its sleek appearance but also fortifies it against potential damages, hinting at reduced repair costs. An exclusive feature is its Under Display Camera (UDC), ensuring an uninterrupted screen experience.

Durability stands at the core of the Galaxy Z Fold5. Cloaked with the resilient Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and reinforced with Armour Aluminium, this device is built for longevity, without compromising on aesthetics. Remarkably, despite its number of features, it remains the lightest foldable device in the market, effortlessly blending high-tech with portability.

The introduction of the S-Pen is like the cherry on top for the Galaxy Z Fold5. It allows for intricate tasks, from jotting down spontaneous ideas to detailed illustrations, adding an extra layer of amazingness to the device. Furthermore, its IPX8 water resistance rating ensures that neither rain nor splash dampens your creativity or connectivity.

The device runs on Samsung's bespoke One UI 5.1.1, optimized especially for foldable interfaces. Whether you're navigating through the expansive unfolded display or the compact cover screen, the experience remains fluid and intuitive, making the Galaxy Z Fold5 the epitome of a user-friendly device.

Buy Galaxy Fold5

Durability, Knox Protection, and One UI: A Triad of Trust, Security, and Seamless Experience

Durability Beyond Expectation: Both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 are a testament to Samsung's dedication to crafting devices that not only dazzle but also endure. The use of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 ensures these phones withstand the adversities of daily life. Complemented by the Armour Aluminium frame, they are robust enough to handle accidental falls, ensuring that your device stays in good condition longer. Add in the IPX8 water resistance, and you have a device that is ready for life's unexpected moments.

Knox Protection – Security at its Best: As our digital lives continue to expand, the need for robust security grows with it. Samsung's Knox protection offers a defence-grade security platform, ensuring that personal and professional data on your Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 are safeguarded against malicious threats. From the moment you boot up to every app you open, Knox is working in the background, ensuring a wall of protection around your data. With biometric authentication options available, your information is secure from prying eyes.

One UI – A Tailored Experience: What makes the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 truly standout, beyond their impressive hardware, is Samsung's very own One UI 5.1.1. Specifically optimized for foldable screens, One UI ensures that every interaction and every gesture feels natural and intuitive. With a design philosophy that emphasizes ease of use and comfort, One UI makes multitasking a breeze and ensures that every feature, from advanced productivity tools to entertainment options, is just a touch away. The interface complements the unique designs of these foldable devices, ensuring users get the most immersive smartphone experience.

Our in-house tech expert says, "Samsung's focus on durability, combined with the trusted Knox protection and the tailor-made One UI interface, truly sets the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 apart. These devices are more than just phones; they are a combination of power, security, and innovation."

Special Pricing for the Future of Smartphones

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is available at an attractive starting price of Rs 99,999 for the 256 GB variant and Rs 1,09,999 for the 512 GB variant. As part of the launch offers, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is available with an upgrade offer of Rs 7,000, and a bank cashback of Rs 7,000 and a 24-month no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 4,167 per month.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is available at an attractive starting price of Rs 1,54,999 for the 256GB variant and Rs 1,64,999 for the 512 GB variant. This smartphone also comes in a 1TB variant in the Icy Blue, which will be available for Rs 1,84,999. As part of the launch offers, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is available with an upgrade offer of Rs. 9,000, and a bank cashback of Rs. 7,000, and a 24-month no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 6,459 per month.

Plus, alongside these remarkable smartphones, the elegant Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series and the powerhouse Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series are also available for purchase. Hence, there's even more to be excited about!

Ready to own the future?

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
