Huawei Watch Fit 3 Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked; Appears Similar to Apple Watch

Huawei Watch Fit 3 is expected to come with major UI changes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 April 2024 11:18 IST
Huawei Watch Fit 3 Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked; Appears Similar to Apple Watch

Photo Credit: X/ evleaks

Huawei Watch Fit 3 are said to have similar button placemnets as Apple Watch models

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch Fit 3 is expected to succeed the Huawei Watch Fit 2
  • One of the models are seen with a Double Magnetism Milanese strap option
  • The Huawei Watch Fit 3 is said to a sport 2.5D display
Huawei Watch Fit 3 is expected to launch later this year and will succeed the Huawei Watch Fit 2. The smartwatch has started doing runs of the rumour mill and has appeared online via several leaks. A new leak suggests that the design of the purported watch will be similar to that of the Apple Watch. A tipster shared leaked design renders of the anticipated smart wearable, which also hints at its colour and strap options. The Watch Fit 3 has also been tipped to come with major user interface upgrades.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared a series of images on X (formerly Twitter) that suggests the design of the Huawei Watch Fit 3. To the common eye, the design of the smartwatch seen in these images is almost indiscernible from that of an Apple Watch. It shares a similar squarish look, with even the placements of the rotating crown and the navigation button in the exact place as on an Apple Watch.

However, minute differences appear if you look closely. The leaked design renders of the Huawei Watch Fit 3 are seen with thicker bezels around the display than an Apple Watch. There seems to be a difference between the metal finish of the bodies, as well. The Huawei version is likely to have a more polished, shinier look than the Apple watches.

One of the Huawei Watch Fit 3 variants in the leaked renders is seen with a golden body with orangish leather straps. Four options are seen with a silicone strap sharing body and strap colours, which include black, light green, pink, and white. Two models are also seen with red rotating crowns and navigation buttons with red accents. One of these seems to come with a Milanese strap, similar to an option offered with the Watch Fit 2 model.

Specifications and launch details of the Huawei Watch Fit 3 have not been revealed. However, recently another tipster Fixed Digital Focus (translated from Chinese) shared in a post on Weibo (via Gizmochina) that the smartwatch is likely to launch after the Spring Festival in 2024. It is said to come with a 2.5D display and a “flagship-level crown.” The watch is also expected to come with major UI changes. It may arrive with pre-installed HarmonyOS 4.2 or the upcoming HarmonyOS NEXT, according to the leak.

Huawei Watch Fit 3 Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked; Appears Similar to Apple Watch

 
 

