Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Flat Display; Dimensions Suggested

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has been reported to come with an upgraded telephoto camera sensor over its predecessor, Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 August 2023 19:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Flat Display; Dimensions Suggested

Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to have minor updates over its predecessor, Galaxy S23 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra could feature a 6.8-inch screen
  • The smartphone is expected to be powered by an Exynos 2400 SoC
  • It is likely to run on Android 14-based One UI 6.0

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to debut in early 2024 as the flagship lineup from the South Korean tech giant. The Galaxy S24 family is expected to include three models — Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Months ahead of the launch, several rumours related to the upcoming smartphones have been making rounds on the Internet. Most recently, the camera details of the high-end variant, Galaxy S24 Ultra, had been leaked. Now, a tipster claims that the Ultra variant would feature a flat display. 

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) suggested on X (formerly Twitter) that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to sport a flat screen, as indicated from the details regarding the handset's width of 79mm. This would be different from rest of the Ultra handsets from Samsung that have launched with a curved display. 

In another post, the tipster also revealed the expected dimensions of the Galaxy S24 Ultra variant, which could be 162.3 X 79 X 8.6mm, with a 6.8-inch screen and a display resolution of 3120 ×1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Previous leaks about the smartphone have indicated that the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone could feature new OLED displays made using the M13 material. The smartphone, along with other models in the Galaxy S24 lineup, is expected to be powered by an Exynos 2400 SoC in select markets, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in other countries. The handset is also said to offer fast charging support of 45W.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been reported to come with an upgraded telephoto camera sensor over its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The upcoming smartphone could pack a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Another report suggested that the smartphone is likely to sport a 200-megapixel Samsung HP2 primary camera, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 ultra-wide lens. It is expected to run on Android 14-based One UI 6.0 out-of-the-box. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S 24 series, Galaxy S24 Ultra
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
The future is the flip side. Avail exciting offers and own the all-new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 to #JoinTheFlipSide today.
Pebble Game of Thrones Themed Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display and Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Flat Display; Dimensions Suggested
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro May Arrive in These New Colours Instead of Gold and Purple
  2. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G New Colour Option Teased Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  3. TVS X Electric Crossover Scooter Launched in India at This Price
  4. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  5. Nokia 2660 Flip Now Available in India in Two New Colour Options
  6. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  7. Google's Pixel 8 Series Could Offer These AI-Powered Video Features
  8. Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Rolls Down to Lunar Surface from Lander: Watch Here
  9. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Might Be Launched
  10. Moto G84 5G Key Specifications Revealed, to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Bezel-Less Rollable Flex Smartphones Tipped to Go Into Mass Production in 2025
  2. Pebble Game of Thrones Themed Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display and Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Flat Display; Dimensions Suggested
  4. Moto G84 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of September 1 Launch: All Details
  5. After Chandrayaan-3 Success, ISRO Next Plans to Launch Aditya-L1 to Study Sun
  6. Threads' Web Version Is Now Live Globally, Confirms Instagram Head
  7. Moto G54 5G Launch Date Set for September 5; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity SoC
  8. Dune: Part Two Release Date Delayed to 2024 Due to Hollywood Actors’ Strike
  9. After Tesla Proposal, Government Considers Import Tax Cut for Automakers That Manufacture in India
  10. Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Could Offer AI-Powered Camera and Video Features, Pixel Superfan Surveys Suggest
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.