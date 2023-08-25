Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to debut in early 2024 as the flagship lineup from the South Korean tech giant. The Galaxy S24 family is expected to include three models — Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Months ahead of the launch, several rumours related to the upcoming smartphones have been making rounds on the Internet. Most recently, the camera details of the high-end variant, Galaxy S24 Ultra, had been leaked. Now, a tipster claims that the Ultra variant would feature a flat display.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) suggested on X (formerly Twitter) that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to sport a flat screen, as indicated from the details regarding the handset's width of 79mm. This would be different from rest of the Ultra handsets from Samsung that have launched with a curved display.

In another post, the tipster also revealed the expected dimensions of the Galaxy S24 Ultra variant, which could be 162.3 X 79 X 8.6mm, with a 6.8-inch screen and a display resolution of 3120 ×1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Previous leaks about the smartphone have indicated that the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone could feature new OLED displays made using the M13 material. The smartphone, along with other models in the Galaxy S24 lineup, is expected to be powered by an Exynos 2400 SoC in select markets, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in other countries. The handset is also said to offer fast charging support of 45W.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been reported to come with an upgraded telephoto camera sensor over its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The upcoming smartphone could pack a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Another report suggested that the smartphone is likely to sport a 200-megapixel Samsung HP2 primary camera, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 ultra-wide lens. It is expected to run on Android 14-based One UI 6.0 out-of-the-box.

