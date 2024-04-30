Samsung Galaxy S23 is confirmed to receive a considerable price cut in India during the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Samsung has announced a Rs. 20,000 price cut on the flagship phone from its initial launch price on Monday (April 29). The e-commerce website has promised exchange offers and additional discounts for purchases made through select bank cards and EMI transactions. The Galaxy S23 is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Through a press release, Samsung announced that the Galaxy S23 will be available with a starting price tag of Rs. 44,999 during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. The offer includes a bank-based discount of Rs. 2,000. This offer will go live on the e-commerce platform and Samsung.com on May 2 for a limited period.

The Galaxy S23 debuted in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 74,999 for the base variant and Rs. 79,999 for the 256GB storage version. Samsung slashed the starting price by Rs. 10,000 earlier this year, bringing the starting price to Rs. 64,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 69,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Alongside the general price cut, buyers can also get the Galaxy S23 at a lower price by exchanging their old smartphone. They can also avail of Flipkart Pay Later service. There are discounts for purchases made through select bank cards and EMI transactions as well.

Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It has a 12-megapixel selfie sensor and packs a 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The Galaxy AI features that debuted with the Galaxy S24 series are also now available on the Galaxy S23. This suit includes Circle to Search, Live Translate, Photo Assist, and more.

