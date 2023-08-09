Technology News

Upgrade Your Electronics With Croma This Independence Day – Here Is How

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 9 August 2023 12:17 IST
We know how exciting it can be to get your hands on the latest electronics, and that too, at great prices. Croma understands the diverse preferences of its customers, ranging from tech enthusiasts seeking the latest cutting-edge features to home appliance users looking to upgrade.

Keeping this in mind, Croma has curated a range of remarkable offers that cater to every individual's needs and aspirations. Customers can look forward to substantial discounts, special bundle deals, and exclusive offers like up to 24 months easy EMI, up to 15% cashbacks and exchange benefits up to INR 20,000* that promise to make this Independence Day truly memorable.

Get ready to level up your tech game with Croma this Independence Day with offers on smartphones, televisions, audio products, refrigerators, and more.

Upgrade your Smartphone to seize the 5G advantage!

Embark on the 5G revolution with Croma's line-up of smartphones starting at just Rs 12,499*. Furthermore, grab the exclusive opportunity to complement your smartphone purchase with a Smartwatch or accessories for just Rs 49*.

Elevate your OTT binge-watching experience with a 55" inch TV!

Transform your viewing setup with a stunning 55" OLED TV available with easy EMI options, starting from just INR 2,999* monthly. For a more immersive experience, seize the opportunity to own a Croma QLED Google TV starting at INR 50,999* or a 55" LED TV bundled with a Soundbar for only INR 3,990* monthly EMI options. Moreover, if you are ready to bid farewell to your old TV, avail benefits of up to INR 20,000* when you opt for an exchange.

Level Up Your Party Vibes with Party Speakers!

Level up your style at gatherings with Croma's unbeatable Audio Category deals. Unleash the power of dynamic Party Speakers starting from just INR 4,199*. Whether it's a friend's get-together or your personal dance floor, these speakers pack a punch and ensure a memorable experience.

Elegance and Connectivity: Smartwatches Galore!

Be it fitness or style, Croma's Smartwatches are a perfect blend without breaking the bank. Up your wrist game with exquisite metallic wearables starting at just INR 2,999*. Furthermore, for those in search of premium smartwatches, look no further than the latest Apple Smartwatches to fulfil your aspirations, available from just INR 25,400* at the Croma store and the website.

Freedom from wires

Embark on an unparalleled audio journey with Croma's Earbuds Category. Starting from INR 299* monthly, check out the line-up of power-packed Wireless Earbuds, and bid farewell to tangled wires, embrace boundless music, and elevate your sound experience.

Chill in style

Explore a wide range of Frost-Free Refrigerators, starting at just INR 1,999* EMI.  Upgrade to the Croma Frost Free Inverter-Convertible Refrigerator, priced at INR 26,990*, for advanced cooling and improved energy efficiency.

Embrace the joy of cutting-edge technology with Croma's "Let Freedom Find You" campaign during the Independence Day Sale.

Step into your nearest Croma store this Independence Day or effortlessly browse through croma.com to explore a wide array of discounted products waiting for you.

*T&C applied

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Facebook Messenger Will Drop Support for SMS Messages in September: All Details

