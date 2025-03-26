Technology News
30,000-Year-Old Vulture Feathers Discovered, Uniquely Preserved in Volcanic Ash

Ancient vulture feathers, preserved in volcanic ash, offer a rare glimpse into fossil preservation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 March 2025 22:09 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Anton

Fossilized feathers of a 30,000-year-old griffon vulture were exceptionally preserved.

Highlights
  • 30,000-year-old vulture feathers found preserved in volcanic ash
  • Feathers fossilized in zeolite minerals, a first-of-its-kind discovery
  • Rare three-dimensional preservation offers new insights into fossils
Fossilised feathers of a 30,000-year-old griffon vulture have been found in a remarkable state of preservation, with details unlike any previously recorded. The discovery, made in the Colli Albani volcanic complex near Rome, Italy, has intrigued scientists for decades. The remains, which include traces of the bird's wing feathers and eyelids, were first unearthed in 1889. Until now, the preservation process remained unexplained. New research suggests that the feathers were encased in volcanic ash, later transforming into silicon-rich zeolite crystals, which retained the structure of the vulture's delicate tissues. This marks the first instance of such preservation occurring in volcanic material.

Unprecedented Preservation Through Zeolite Crystals

According to the study published in Geology, an analysis using electron microscopes and chemical testing revealed that the feathers were fossilised in three-dimensional form. This contrasts with the usual fossilization process, where feathers leave two-dimensional carbon imprints. Previously, three-dimensional feather fossils had only been identified in amber. The research team, led by Valentina Rossi, a paleobiologist at University College Cork in Ireland, found that zeolite minerals had played a critical role in maintaining the feathers' microscopic details. Speaking to Live Science, Rossi described the discovery as unique, highlighting that feathers preserved in volcanic ash had never been documented before.

Burial in Volcanic Ash Preserved Delicate Features

The fossil, initially discovered by a landowner in the foothills of Mount Tuscolo, had been noted for its unusual preservation in volcanic rock. Over time, much of the specimen was lost, leaving only part of one wing, the head, and the neck. Recent reanalysis identified even finer details, including the structure of the vulture's eyelids and skin. According to Dawid Iurino, associate professor in vertebrate paleontology at the University of Milan, the bird was likely buried in a low-temperature pyroclastic deposit. He explained to Live Science that while volcanic environments typically destroy organic material, certain conditions allowed soft tissues to be fossilised at a cellular level.

Potential for More Fossil Discoveries in Volcanic Rock

The study suggests that the preservation process occurred within days, as the ash reacted with water and gradually formed zeolite crystals that replaced the biological structures. Maria McNamara, professor of paleontology at University College Cork, told Live Science that the findings could expand the scope of fossil research. She noted that delicate tissues had not previously been expected to survive in volcanic rock, opening new possibilities for similar discoveries in the future.

Further reading: fossilized feathers, vulture fossil, volcanic preservation, ancient birds, paleontology discovery

Further reading: fossilized feathers, vulture fossil, volcanic preservation, ancient birds, paleontology discovery
