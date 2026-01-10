Scum of the Brave Now Available for Streaming on Crunchyroll: Everything You Need to Know

Scum of the Brave is an upcoming Japanese light novel series that is arriving soon on the digital screens. Written by Yoichi Kato, this series revolves around a freelance hero who trains three high-school girls, only to earn money. However, things go way out of control when they find themselves entangled in the web of the Tokyo underworld and drug-enhanced figures. Now, they must navigate their way through these unwanted challenges of the shadowy world while maintaining their balance and face questionable allies.

When and Where to Watch Scum of the Brave

The series is now streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. The viewers must have a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Scum of the Brave

This novel series follows Yoshiro (voiced by Ryota Suzuki), a middle-aged freelance hero, who leads a peaceful life with pizzas and beer to celebrate his glories. However, his life turns upside down when he is hired by three high school enthusiastic females to get trained to become a hero. The team then gets confronted by the Tokyo underworld, where the mafia members have transformed into the Demon Kings using ether enhancement, and the drugs that turn heroism into a dirty game. The series will further explore the consequences of becoming a hero and how these get entangled in a shadowy world, whilst maintaining their responsibilities and idealism.

Cast and Crew of Scum of the Brave

Directed by Shinji Ushiro, this series stars the voice-overs by Ryota Suzuki, Akari Kito, Momo Harumi, Yumiri Hanamori, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Kenichiro Suehiro.

Reception of Scum of the Brave

This series is yet to be released; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.