The Thing With Feathers Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Benedict Cumberbatch Starrer Movie

The Thing With Feathers is a surreal psychological drama about grief, starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Streaming January 9, 2026, on Lionsgate Play.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 January 2026 15:00 IST
The Thing With Feathers Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Benedict Cumberbatch Starrer Movie

Photo Credit: IMDB

The Thing With Feathers stars Benedict Cumberbatch in a surreal drama of grief and hope

Highlights
  • Benedict Cumberbatch delivers a haunting performance as a grieving father
  • Directed by Dylan Southern, adapted from Max Porter’s novella
  • Features a surreal, giant crow symbolizing grief
Benedict Cumberbatch returns to the screen with The Thing With Feathers, a surreal, emotional psychological drama featuring themes of grief, loss, and hope. Based on Max Porter's award-winning novella Grief Is the Thing With Feathers, this film launches on Lionsgate Play in India on January 9, featuring a powerful and tender tale of a father and his children coming to terms with loss. An adaptation that blends gothic storytelling, fantasy elements, and a dose of hard-bitten emotion, Cumberbatch turns in an affecting performance as a father grieving with the help of his two sons and an odd, monstrous guest, a huge crow which embodies sorrow.

When and Where to Watch The Thing With Feathers

The Thing With Feathers will be available in streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India from January 9, 2026.

Trailer and Plot of The Thing With Feathers

The trailer suggests a house haunted by absence; Cumberbatch stars as a grieving father, and his sons and this mystical crow will lead them on a transforming journey of chaos that upends grief and nods to hope.

Cast and Crew of The Thing With Feathers

The film is directed by Dylan Southern, with a main cast comprising Benedict Cumberbatch as Dad; David Thewlis as the voice of Crow; Henry Boxall as Boy 2; Richard Boxall as Boy 1; Vinette Robinson and Amanda and Sam Spruell as Paul. The rest of the cast consists of Eric Lampaert, who plays Crow; Claire Cartwright, Mum; Tim Plester, Andy; and Leo Bill, Dr Bowden. It is produced by Film4, BFI, SunnyMarch and Lobo Films with a screenplay from Dylan Southern adapted from Max Porter's novella.

Reception of The Thing With Feathers

The movie currently holds a 5.8/10 rating on IMDb, due to its niche appeal and conversation-worthy critique of its handling of grief and storytelling.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OTT, Lionsgate Play, Streaming
Realme to Come Under Oppo's Umbrella Years After Separation: Report
Poco M8 5G First Impressions

