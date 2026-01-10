Technology News
Devkhel OTT Release: Mythology-Based Mystery Series Coming Soon on Z5

Devkhel is an upcoming Marathi mystery thriller series rooted in mythology, drawing inspiration from the Matsyavatara of Lord Vishnu and the legend of Shankasur.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 January 2026 18:00 IST
Devkhel is going to be on Z5 soon

  • Mythology-inspired mystery thriller series
  • Based on Lord Vishnu’s Matsyavatara folklore
  • Directed by Chandrakant Lata Gaikwad
Another mystery is at your door with Devkhel. With a quite shocking announcement, it has made a knock through the social media handle of Cinema Rare. It is directed by Chandrakant Lata Gaikwad. The theme of this series has been taken from mythology, in which there is a traditional folk character who heisted four Vedas from Brahma Deva. Later on, he was defeated by Matsyavatara of Lord Vishnu. However, after that, Shankasur was blessed because he realised his mistake.

When and Where to Watch

Devkhel is going to be on Z5 soon; however, the date is not known yet.

Trailer and Plot

Devkhel is a mystery thriller series based on the themes of mythology. There is no trailer out for it yet. The series might take time to hit the screens. Not much from the story is known; however, this is a story based on the Lord Vishnu's Matsyavatara wherein a folklore steals all four Vedas from Brahma Deva. Knowing this, Lord Vishnu takes Matsyavatara and defeats him. Later, he gets blessed as he feels grounded for his mistake. The plot of this series takes you to a theme like that and lets you connect the dots of why the events happen.

Cast and Crew

Chandrakant Lata Gaikwad is the director of the series Devkhel. The actors who have worked in it are Prajaktta Mali, Veena Jamkar, Mangesh Desai, Yatin Karyekar, Onkar Bhojane, Arun Nalawade, Sayali Deodhar, Ambarish Deshpande, Uma Sardeshmukh, Rohan Surve, and Ankush Chowdhary. Chandrakant Lata Gaikwad and Nikhil Ashok Palande have written it.

Reception

It is a Marathi series, but it is still going to capture the audience who speak other languages. This clearly tells about its popularity on social media, as it has not yet been released.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Devkhel, Marathi mythological mystery thriller, ZEE5, IMDb
