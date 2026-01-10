Technology News
WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo on iOS

WhatsApp is reportedly working to add a new cover photo feature on iOS.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 January 2026 13:00 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

  • WhatsApp is reportedly working on bringing cover photos
  • The feature might be introduced for iOS users soon
  • The feature is also reportedly in beta for Android users
WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring a new feature to iOS users. The company is said to be testing out a new cover photo for the personal profile feature for iOS. The same feature was earlier reported to be in beta testing on Android as well. With this, customers will be able to set a cover photo, similar to what we have seen in other social media platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn. The cover photo feature is available for WhatsApp Business accounts. 

WhatsApp is Developing a Cover Photo Feature for iOS

As per the latest post by the feature tracker WABetaInfo, the company is working on a new feature that will allow users to upload a cover photo on their personal profile. The cover image feature was spotted on the WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.1.10.71 update, which is available on the TestFlight application. 

The tracker also revealed that WhatsApp is developing a dedicated section in the profile interface to show the new cover photo banner. The layout suggests that the cover image will sit right above the existing profile photo and will be similar to what we have seen in other social media platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn. The same feature is already available for WhatsApp Business accounts, where businesses can set a cover photo to highlight their brand. 

whatsapp beta feature The feature is also reportedly in beta for Android users

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The process of choosing a cover image is expected to be similar to the one available for WhatsApp Business users. One can simply tap on the cover photo to take a picture or choose a Photo from the gallery. One can also reposition or replace it at any time. The tracker further noted that once the cover photo is enabled, it will remain visible both when viewing a contact's profile and when accessing one's own profile settings.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently introduced several new features for its customers. The company introduced new member tags, which can be added to a user's name to provide more contextual information about them. The brand also introduced new text stickers, which will allow users to turn a word into a sticker by typing it into the Sticker Search bar. Moreover, the brand has also introduced a new event reminder feature that will allow users to set custom early reminders for invitees when they create and send an event in a group chat.

WhatsApp, WhatsApp Cover Photo
Rohan Pal
