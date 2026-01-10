Infinix Note 60 with Android 16 Spotted on Google Play Console

Infinix recently announced that it will be launching the Note 60 series with some new technological innovations at the 2026 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026). The company revealed that it will launch the upcoming series with a satellite calling and messaging feature later this year. Now, new details about the Infinix Note 60 have emerged online. The smartphone has been reportedly spotted on a Google Play Console listing, revealing some key features and specifications.

Infinix Note 60 Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console

As per a report by the publication The Tech Outlook, the Infinix Note 60 smartphone has been spotted on Google Play Console. The report mentioned that the smartphone will come with model number X6879. The listing reveals some key details about the upcoming handset.

To start with, the listing reveals that the handset will run on the Android 16 operating system. Furthermore, the listing shows that the handset will be powered by the MediaTek processor, which comes with the code name ‘MediaTek MT6878'. The listing indicates that the chipset comes with four ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5GHz and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The report mentions that the chipset in question could be none other than MediaTek Dimensity 7300.

Moreover, the listing reveals that the handset might come with 8GB of RAM. Furthermore, the device is said to feature a resolution of 1208 x 2644 pixels and 520ppi pixel density. The listing also reveals the front panel of the upcoming device, and one can see a punch-hole camera. The volume controls and the power on/off button are located on the right side. Moreover, there is also a dedicated button on the left side, which could work as an action button.

Previously, the Infinix Note 60 series received certification from Indonesia's SDPPI, suggesting imminent launch. The certification revealed that the company might introduce the Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Edge, and Note 60 Pro. The certification reveals that the Infinix Note 60 bears the model number X6879, while the Infinix Note 60 Edge and Note 60 Pro are listed as X6887 and X6878, respectively. Furthermore, the company has also revealed that it will launch the Infinix Note 60 Ultra, which is co-designed with Pininfarina, soon.