ISRO to Launch PSLV-C62 With EOS-N1 Hyperspectral Satellite on January 12

ISRO will launch the PSLV-C62 rocket on January 12, 2026, carrying the EOS-N1 (Anvesha) hyperspectral Earth-observation satellite and 18 smaller co-passenger satellites. The mission marks ISRO’s return to flight after a 2025 PSLV anomaly and aims to strengthen India’s surveillance.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 January 2026 21:00 IST
ISRO to Launch PSLV-C62 With EOS-N1 Hyperspectral Satellite on January 12

Photo Credit: ISRO

EOS-09, also known as RISAT-1B, is equipped with a cutting-edge C-band synthetic aperture radar.

Highlights
  • PSLV-C62 launches EOS-N1 and 18 satellites on January 12, 2026
  • EOS-N1’s hyperspectral sensors boost surveillance and Earth monitoring
  • Mission is vital for restoring confidence after the 2025 PSLV anomaly
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the PSLV-C62 rocket on January 12, 2026, at 10:17 AM IST from Sriharikota. This mission will carry EOS-N1 (nicknamed “Anvesha”), an advanced hyperspectral Earth-observation satellite, along with 18 smaller co-passenger satellites. EOS-N1's sophisticated imaging sensors are expected to significantly boost surveillance and environmental monitoring capabilities, as ISRO returns to flight after a PSLV launch anomaly in 2025.

PSLV-C62 launch mission

According to reports, PSLV-C62 is a mission of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), a multi-stage rocket commonly used for Earth observation launches. This would be the 64th flight of a PSLV using the DL configuration, which has two single-stage solid strap-on boosters. PSLV-C62 is a multi-payload flight: apart from EOS, N1, the rocket will launch 18 secondary satellites from Indian and foreign customers. Most of them are small experimental or educational CubeSats. As a result of a PSLV third-stage failure in May 2025, a successful flight of PSLV-C62 is very much needed to restore the confidence of the people in the PSLV launcher.

EOS-N1 (Anvesha) hyperspectral satellite

The EOS-N1 (also touted as "Anvesha") is a hyperspectral imaging satellite that is mainly meant for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of the Indian government. Unlike a conventional camera, it can view the Earth in "hundreds of narrow bands of light" to "see" the material characteristics of terrain and other features on the Earth's surface. It is thus a very useful tool for national security and strategic applications of earth observation of borders, for which earth observation data will also be used for agricultural planning and other applications.

 

Further reading: ISRO, PSLV-C62, EOS-N1, Anvesha satellite, Hyperspectral imaging, earth observation, Indian space missions, Sriharikota, DRDO, CubeSats
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
ISRO to Launch PSLV-C62 With EOS-N1 Hyperspectral Satellite on January 12

  1. Infinix Note 60 with Android 16 Spotted on Google Play Console
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Spots Giant Antarctic Iceberg Turning Blue as It Nears Breakup
  2. ISRO to Launch PSLV-C62 With EOS-N1 Hyperspectral Satellite on January 12
  3. Astronomers Discover Shockingly Hot Young Galaxy Cluster That Defies Theory
  4. Hubble Telescope Spots Starless Dark Matter Cloud Cloud 9, Opening Window Into Dark Universe
  5. Devkhel OTT Release: Mythology-Based Mystery Series Coming Soon on Z5
  6. Not All The Movies Are The Same: Dual Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play
  7. Scum of the Brave Now Available for Streaming on Crunchyroll: Everything You Need to Know
  8. The Thing With Feathers Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Benedict Cumberbatch Starrer Movie
  9. Infinix Note 60 with Android 16 Spotted on Google Play Console
  10. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo on iOS
