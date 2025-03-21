Technology News
Technology News
Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) Roll Out Prepaid Plans With JioHotstar Subscription Ahead of IPL 2025

Both telecom providers offer a complimentary JioHotstar subscription with select prepaid recharge packs.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2025 14:43 IST
Photo Credit: Airtel/Vi

Airtel only offers data vouchers while Vi's standalone packs also bundle JioHotstar subscription

Highlights
  • Airtel offers Rs. 100 and Rs. 195 data vouchers with JioHotstar benefits
  • Vi’s Rs. 101 voucher offers 5GB data and 3 months of JioHotstar
  • The plans have been rolled out ahead of IPL which begins March 22
Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have announced new entertainment benefits on select prepaid recharge plans ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Both telecom providers have introduced new add-on packs which can be recharged on top of active packs to receive a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar, the streaming service recently launched in India following the amalgamation of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Thus, customers can stream the upcoming IPL matches along with other films, shows, anime, and documentaries in 4K on their mobile and TV.

Airtel, Vi Prepaid Recharge Packs With JioHotstar Subscription

First spotted by TelecomTalk, Airtel has rolled out two new cricket packs with a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar. The Rs. 100 prepaid recharge pack offers a total of 5GB data with a 30-day validity, along with a 30-day access to JioHotstar. Meanwhile, the Rs. 195 plan offers 15GB of data along with a 90-day subscription to the OTT streaming service. It has a validity of 90 days.

It is important to note that both prepaid recharge packs are data vouchers and do not have calling benefits. Thus, having an active base pack is a prerequisite.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea (Vi) now offers one data voucher and two standalone prepaid recharge packs which bundle the JioHotstar subscription. If you're a Vi customer, the most affordable way to watch IPL 2025 is with the Rs. 101 data voucher. Along with three months of JioHotstar subscription, it also offers 5GB of data with a 30-day validity period. However, it also requires having an active base subscription.

Alternatively, Vi customers can recharge with the Rs. 239 and Rs. 399 packs. The former brings benefits such as unlimited calling, 2GB of data, 300 SMS, and 28 days of JioHotstar. Meanwhile, the latter offers unlimited calling, 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, along with the same duration JioHotstar subscription. Both of the aforementioned plans are standalone packs which do not require an active base plan to work.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
