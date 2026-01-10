Technology News
Not All The Movies Are The Same: Dual Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play

Not All The Movies Are The Same: Dual is an out-of-the-box sci-fi horror thriller now streaming on Lionsgate Play.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 January 2026 17:00 IST
Not All The Movies Are The Same: Dual Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

Dual is a thriller directed by Suresh Sagiraju, streaming on Lionsgate Play

Highlights
  • A unique blend of horror, sci-fi and mystery
  • An accidental discovery triggers survival horror
  • Streaming on Lionsgate Play with 8.8 IMDb rating
Not All The Movies Are The Same: Dual is a completely out-of-the-box title that brings the horror, sci-fi, thriller and mystery all amalgamated in one piece. It throws a query concept that has never been seen. Directed and written by Suresh Sagiraju, the story was made under an affordable budget. On social media, there is a post that says one bag of cash, two worlds, and a thousand ways to die. Sometimes the biggest discovery leads to the darkest nightmare. That's what is the theme of this movie, in which an accidental discovery will lead to danger, and eventually the fight for survival will begin.

When and Where to Watch

Not All The Movies Are The Same: Dual is on Lionsgate Play from January 9, 2026. 

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the movie was released on November 18, 2025, and it gives the sneak peek of the story from the scene in which a fisherman finds a bag of money when he was on his work in a remote lake. When he found money, some terrible and uncontrolled events happened in his life, which felt weird. His world changes, and he is forced to face supernatural events. Further in the story, the consequences of that turn out to be different, and it haunts him.

Cast and Crew

Not All The Movies Are The Same: Dual has been acted by Roshni Aravindakshan, Akshaj Sagiraju, Raghu Vardhan Kallem, Rexon Raj, Soundarya Ramdas, Vallabh Teja and others. It has been produced by Geetha Penmatsa under Migrating Birds Films.

Reception

The movie has been a success even on a small budget. It binds the viewers because of a different theme and the connectivity of all the things. It has an IMDb rating of 8.8.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Lionsgate Play, Dual, mysterious, movie
Not All The Movies Are The Same: Dual Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play
