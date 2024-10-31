Technology News
DGIST Unveils Dual-Function 3D Smart Energy Device to Reduce Global Energy Use

The 3D Smart Energy Device from DGIST combines heating and cooling function.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 October 2024 18:58 IST
DGIST Unveils Dual-Function 3D Smart Energy Device to Reduce Global Energy Use

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Nigel Hoare

This dual-function device is designed to operate using a unique mechanism.

Highlights
  • DGIST develops 3D Smart Energy Device with heating & cooling
  • Energy-saving device cuts global energy use in buildings
  • Dual-function device adjusts temperature based on structure angle
A pioneering new energy device developed by Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) in South Korea promises to change energy efficiency in heating and cooling systems worldwide. The innovative “3D Smart Energy Device,” designed by Professor Bonghoon Kim from DGIST's Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering, offers both heating and cooling functions in one device, presenting a potential solution for energy-heavy sectors like building temperature regulation and electronic cooling.

This dual-function device is designed to operate using a unique mechanism. When opened, the device's lower layer, made of silicone elastomer and silver, is exposed to provide radiant cooling. When closed, it reveals a black-painted surface that absorbs solar heat for warming. This design allows for significant control over heating and cooling, which the team has shown can adapt based on various substrates, including skin, glass, steel, and copper. Through this adjustable approach, the device can handle temperature needs across multiple surfaces and settings, ultimately reducing the energy required to keep environments at optimal temperatures.

A Collaboration of Leading Researchers

Professor Kim led the project alongside Professor Bongjae Lee from KAIST's Department of Mechanical Engineering and Professor Heon Lee from Korea University's Department of Materials Science and Engineering. Their combined efforts brought the device significant recognition, with the research featured as the cover article of the reputable journal Advanced Materials.
Heating and cooling make up nearly half of the world's energy use, impacting both air quality and climate change.

Traditional methods to manage temperature, such as solar absorbers or cooling devices, often only serve one function, either heating or cooling. DGIST's new device marks a departure from this limitation, enabling reversible functions that adapt to changing temperature requirements while using natural solar energy and radiative cooling, which could prove pivotal for energy-intensive industries.

Industrial Applications for Sustainable Future

Professor Kim expressed his team's vision for the device to be used in industrial and building applications to help lower global energy consumption. The innovation was funded by the Global Bioconvergence Interfacing Leading Research Center (ERC) and Korea's National Research Foundation.

This research stands as a vital step forward for smart, sustainable energy solutions, aiming to make the future of heating and cooling more efficient and environmentally friendly.

 

Further reading: 3D Smart Energy Device, DGIST, Energy Efficiency, Sustainable Energy, Heating and Cooling, Radiative Cooling, Solar Absorption, Smart Energy Tech
MacBook Air With M2 and M3 Chips Now Start With 16GB RAM
NASA Engineers Restore Voyager 1 Communications After 15 Billion-Mile Transmission Disruption
DGIST Unveils Dual-Function 3D Smart Energy Device to Reduce Global Energy Use
