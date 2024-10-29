Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA's New Solar Telescope Captures Dramatic Footage of the Sun Spraying Huge Charged Particles

NASA's New Solar Telescope Captures Dramatic Footage of the Sun Spraying Huge Charged Particles

The NOAA CCOR-1 telescope provides stunning visuals of solar activity and CMEs.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 October 2024 21:24 IST
NASA's New Solar Telescope Captures Dramatic Footage of the Sun Spraying Huge Charged Particles

Photo Credit: NOAA

The Compact Coronagraph (CCOR-1), a solar telescope onboard the upcoming GOES-19 weather satellite.

Highlights
  • NOAA's CCOR-1 captures impressive solar particle eruptions.
  • GOES-19 satellite enhances solar activity monitoring for NOAA.
  • Upcoming solar peak in 2025 promises significant observations.
Advertisement

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released footage from its latest solar telescope, the Compact Coronagraph (CCOR-1). Launched with the GOES-19 weather satellite this past summer, CCOR-1 has already offered a detailed glimpse of charged particles exploding from the Sun's corona, showcasing its ability to capture high-energy solar events. Positioned aboard the GOES-19 satellite, this telescope will help NOAA monitor solar activity as the Sun nears the peak of its 11-year cycle, expected in 2025.

Unveiling the Corona's Activity

NOAA's footage, released on October 22, highlights the power of the CCOR-1 telescope. This coronagraph blocks intense sunlight from the Sun's central disk, allowing scientists to observe the corona — the Sun's outermost layer — where extreme solar activity occurs. The telescope's design enables researchers to watch as streams of solar plasma radiate outwards, providing insights into coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and other events crucial to understanding solar behavior.

Impact of Solar Ejections on Earth

These intense CMEs, driven at speeds ranging from hundreds to thousands of miles per second, pose significant risks to satellites, astronauts and even terrestrial technology. The Earth's magnetic field offers some protection, but powerful solar eruptions can interfere with aviation communications, disrupt power grids and create vivid auroras. When we observe these solar storms in real-time, NOAA can better predict potential impacts, helping to safeguard infrastructure and ensure rapid responses to solar disruptions.

GOES-19's Role in Space Weather Monitoring

The GOES-19 satellite sits 22,236 miles above the equator, orbits at a pace synchronised with Earth's rotation, enabling constant observation of the same geographical area. While the satellite is still undergoing final testing and calibrations, NOAA plans to activate its full capabilities by spring 2025, just ahead of the Sun's anticipated activity peak in July 2025. Through CCOR-1, NOAA's mission to observe and understand the Sun's dynamic corona will enhance forecasting for space weather, benefiting various sectors reliant on space-based technology.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NOAA, solar telescope, CCOR-1, solar eruptions, solar activity, GOES-19, coronal mass ejections, space weather
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus 13 Will Get an IP68/IP69 Rating, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, More
Jio Payment Solutions Gets RBI Nod to Operate as Online Payment Aggregator

Related Stories

NASA's New Solar Telescope Captures Dramatic Footage of the Sun Spraying Huge Charged Particles
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of November 4 Launch
  2. OnePlus 13 to Come With Higher Water Resistance Rating Than OnePlus 12
  3. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped
  4. Xiaomi 15 Series Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Elite Phones
  5. These Apple Intelligence Features Are Now Available With iOS 18.1 Update
  6. Tecno Megapad 10 With 10.1-Inch HD+ Screen, 7,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Kia Offers Attractive Discounts of Up to Rs. 15 Lakh on EV6 During Festive Season
  2. TVS Reportedly Working to Launch Two New Electric Scooters in India
  3. China’s Tiangong Space Station Set for Expansion with New Modules and Upgrades
  4. NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Uncovers Distinct Red Rocks with Green Spots at 'Serpentine Rapids'
  5. Scientists Reveals New Method to Analyse 3D Structure of Artificial Photosynthetic Antenna
  6. NASA's New Solar Telescope Captures Dramatic Footage of the Sun Spraying Huge Charged Particles
  7. Indian Scientists Discover A Massive Exoplanet That is Five Times Larger Than Earth
  8. Ancient Maya City Valeriana Discovered in Mexico with Over 6,600 Structures
  9. Are Synthetic Food Dyes Harmful to Children? Here’s What the Science Says
  10. World’s Tree Species at Risk of Extinction, Claims New Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »