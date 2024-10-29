The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released footage from its latest solar telescope, the Compact Coronagraph (CCOR-1). Launched with the GOES-19 weather satellite this past summer, CCOR-1 has already offered a detailed glimpse of charged particles exploding from the Sun's corona, showcasing its ability to capture high-energy solar events. Positioned aboard the GOES-19 satellite, this telescope will help NOAA monitor solar activity as the Sun nears the peak of its 11-year cycle, expected in 2025.

Unveiling the Corona's Activity

NOAA's footage, released on October 22, highlights the power of the CCOR-1 telescope. This coronagraph blocks intense sunlight from the Sun's central disk, allowing scientists to observe the corona — the Sun's outermost layer — where extreme solar activity occurs. The telescope's design enables researchers to watch as streams of solar plasma radiate outwards, providing insights into coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and other events crucial to understanding solar behavior.

Impact of Solar Ejections on Earth

These intense CMEs, driven at speeds ranging from hundreds to thousands of miles per second, pose significant risks to satellites, astronauts and even terrestrial technology. The Earth's magnetic field offers some protection, but powerful solar eruptions can interfere with aviation communications, disrupt power grids and create vivid auroras. When we observe these solar storms in real-time, NOAA can better predict potential impacts, helping to safeguard infrastructure and ensure rapid responses to solar disruptions.

GOES-19's Role in Space Weather Monitoring

The GOES-19 satellite sits 22,236 miles above the equator, orbits at a pace synchronised with Earth's rotation, enabling constant observation of the same geographical area. While the satellite is still undergoing final testing and calibrations, NOAA plans to activate its full capabilities by spring 2025, just ahead of the Sun's anticipated activity peak in July 2025. Through CCOR-1, NOAA's mission to observe and understand the Sun's dynamic corona will enhance forecasting for space weather, benefiting various sectors reliant on space-based technology.