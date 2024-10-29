Technology News
English Edition

China’s Tiangong Space Station Set for Expansion with New Modules and Upgrades

China is set to upgrade its Tiangong space station, aiming for a new design and enhanced capabilities.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 October 2024 21:38 IST
China’s Tiangong Space Station Set for Expansion with New Modules and Upgrades

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Donald Giannatti

China's Tiangong space station is preparing for significant upgrades to expand its capabilities.

Highlights
  • Tiangong space station will undergo significant upgrades soon.
  • China aims for a new cross-shaped design for enhanced capacity.
  • New spacecraft Mengzhou to support lunar and Tiangong missions.
Advertisement

China is starting onn an ambitious plan to make its Tiangong space station better. They aim to increase the station's operational capabilities. Tiangong, China's orbital outpost, has been fully operational since November 2022, following the addition of the Mengtian science module. The space station, which features a three-module T-shape design, is currently functioning in low Earth orbit. Li Ming, chairman of the Science and Technology Committee of the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), announced the future expansion plans during a recent session at the International Astronautical Congress in Milan.

He stated, “In the future, we will try to upgrade our facilities.” The first phase of upgrades involves modifying the Tianhe core module to accommodate additional modules. Li explained the objective is to transition from the current T-shape configuration to a new cross shape, referred to as a Double-T shape. This change is expected to help with the addition of more scientific experiment racks and larger extravehicular projects, thereby broadening the scope of research activities aboard Tiangong.

Development of New Spacecraft

The upgrades also include the development of the Mengzhou spacecraft, designed to support missions to the Moon and the Tiangong space station. Li indicated that this spacecraft will enable support for three astronauts during lunar missions and seven for operations on the space station.
Testing for the Mengzhou spacecraft commenced in 2020, with its first full mission anticipated around 2027, utilising a new variant of the Long March 10 rocket. This rocket will have two configurations, one tailored for low Earth orbit and another for lunar exploration.

International Collaboration and Future Prospects

Li stated that the final upgrade will introduce the Chinese Space Station Telescope (CSST), also known as Xuntian. This Hubble-class telescope is expected to enhance global astronomy initiatives, featuring a large primary mirror and an extensive field of view. It will allow for detailed mapping of the night sky during its projected operational lifespan of ten years.

China is also keen on expanding international collaboration within its space programme. “Now we are ready to welcome international astronauts to join the Chinese space station programme, based on the principle of mutual respect, mutual benefit, inclusiveness, and equality,” Li said.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tiangong, space station, China, space exploration, Mengzhou, CSST
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Africa’s Gradual Split Could Lead to the Formation of Earth’s Sixth Ocean
Google AI Overviews Rolling Out to More Than 100 Countries in a Major Expansion Drive

Related Stories

China’s Tiangong Space Station Set for Expansion with New Modules and Upgrades
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of November 4 Launch
  2. OnePlus 13 to Come With Higher Water Resistance Rating Than OnePlus 12
  3. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped
  4. Xiaomi 15 Series Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Elite Phones
  5. These Apple Intelligence Features Are Now Available With iOS 18.1 Update
  6. Tecno Megapad 10 With 10.1-Inch HD+ Screen, 7,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Kia Offers Attractive Discounts of Up to Rs. 15 Lakh on EV6 During Festive Season
  2. TVS Reportedly Working to Launch Two New Electric Scooters in India
  3. China’s Tiangong Space Station Set for Expansion with New Modules and Upgrades
  4. NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Uncovers Distinct Red Rocks with Green Spots at 'Serpentine Rapids'
  5. Scientists Reveals New Method to Analyse 3D Structure of Artificial Photosynthetic Antenna
  6. NASA's New Solar Telescope Captures Dramatic Footage of the Sun Spraying Huge Charged Particles
  7. Indian Scientists Discover A Massive Exoplanet That is Five Times Larger Than Earth
  8. Ancient Maya City Valeriana Discovered in Mexico with Over 6,600 Structures
  9. Are Synthetic Food Dyes Harmful to Children? Here’s What the Science Says
  10. World’s Tree Species at Risk of Extinction, Claims New Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »