A recent study by researchers at Duke University's Nicholas School of the Environment has examined the water quality effects of a historic lithium mine in North Carolina, specifically near Kings Mountain. Conducted by a team led by Avner Vengosh, a Distinguished Professor of Environmental Quality, the study highlights the presence of elevated levels of lithium, rubidium, and cesium in waters connected to the mine site. Published in Science of the Total Environment, the findings provide critical insights into how abandoned lithium mines may affect local water resources.

Contaminants and Findings from the Study

The investigation revealed that concentrations of common contaminants such as arsenic, lead, copper and nickel remained below the standards established by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). However, significant levels of lithium and less commonly encountered metals like rubidium and cesium were identified in groundwater and nearby surface water. These elements, while unregulated federally, were noted at concentrations atypical for natural water sources in the region.

In a statement given to SciTechDaily, Gordon Williams, the study's lead author and PhD student at Duke University, said that the findings pose questions about the potential health and environmental effects of these metals. Laboratory tests simulating natural conditions also showed that the mine's waste materials did not contribute to harmful acidic runoff, a phenomenon often associated with mining operations like coal extraction.

Future Lithium Exploration and Implications

The study emphasised that while the legacy mine's impacts are documented, the environmental effects of active lithium extraction and processing remain unaddressed. Vengosh reportedly said that processing methods, which involve chemical treatments to extract lithium, could introduce new challenges for water quality in the area if mining operations resume.

Efforts are now underway to expand the research to include drinking water quality assessments across lithium-rich zones in North Carolina, as per the report. By analysing private wells and surface water, the researchers aim to provide further clarity on the long-term effects of lithium mining on local water systems.