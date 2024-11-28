NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft has begun deploying its scientific instruments during its journey to Jupiter. The probe, launched on October 14, 2023 aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Centre, is set to study Europa, one of Jupiter's moons. Europa is believed to possess a subsurface ocean, potentially harbouring conditions suitable for life. According to NASA, the spacecraft has travelled over 13 million miles (20 million kilometres) since its launch, moving at 35 kilometres per second relative to the Sun.

Instrument Deployment and Purpose

The spacecraft has successfully extended two major instruments, the magnetometer's boom and several radar antennas, according to NASA reports. The magnetometer, deployed on an 8.5-metre boom, will measure Europa's magnetic field, aiding in confirming the existence of an underground ocean while providing details about its depth and salinity.

The radar antennas, part of the Radar for Europa Assessment and Sounding: Ocean to Near-surface (REASON) instrument, include four high-frequency antennas measuring 17.6 metres each and eight smaller antennas. These components are

designed to analyse Europa's icy crust.

Jordan Evans, project manager for the Europa Clipper mission at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, explained in a statement that the deployment process is being carefully monitored to ensure the spacecraft's instruments function as expected. Data sent back to Earth is assisting engineers in assessing the behaviour and performance of the deployed equipment, as per reports.

Upcoming Mission Milestones

NASA officials have outlined a series of gravity-assist manoeuvres planned for the spacecraft. The first of these will involve Mars in March 2025, allowing tests of some instruments and thermal imaging of the planet. Another gravity assist around Earth in December 2026 will fine-tune its trajectory toward Jupiter, calibrating instruments like the magnetometer along the way.

The spacecraft, described by NASA as the largest ever built for a planetary mission, is expected to reach Jupiter in 2030 and conduct 49 flybys of Europa starting in 2031. These flybys will gather data to help determine if the moon's environment could support life.