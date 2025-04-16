Technology News
Scientists Develop Self-Healing Stretchable Lithium Batteries With Enhanced Durability

An expert team of scientists at the University of California have designed a stretchable lithium battery with self-healing properties.

Updated: 16 April 2025 16:25 IST
Photo Credit: Freepik/macrovector

The battery uses a zwitterionic polymer with dual charges

Highlights
  • UC Berkeley scientists developed a stretchable lithium battery
  • These jelly-like batteries can survive cuts, needles, and punctures
  • The battery remained stable after 500 charge/discharge cycles
Over the years, scientists have been developing batteries that last longer and are adjustable to different temperatures. However, this time, the innovation has taken to another level. Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used to provide power for smartphones and cars. Although these batteries are covered with a robust layer to prevent potential stress from air intake, they are not ideal for soft robots or wearables. Recently, a team of scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, has built a non-toxic flexible battery that is super-stretchable and survives twisting or even stabbing.

About Self-Healing Lithium Battery

This self-healing stretchable battery has been developed by a multidisciplinary team at the University of California, Berkeley, Georgia Institute of Technology, and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. According to their published paper in the Journal Science Advances, this group of scientists has proved that the stretchable lithium battery remained stable after undergoing 500 charge/discharge cycles. The properties of this battery are highly advanced, as it heals itself, and the jelly-like structure makes it flexible to use.

The Process

The development of this new battery was enforced by using a zwitterionic polymer that comprised both a positive and a negative charge. Such polymers bond with water molecules with a charged part, while the negative charge attracts the lithium ions. This arrangement lets the water be bound tightly within the battery, further limiting the risk of splitting and releasing lithium ions when the voltage is applied. Furthermore, the scientists added acrylic acid, followed by a fluorine-free Li salt-based hydrogel electrolyte (stability window up to 3.11 volts) as a cross-linker.

The Results

As a result of the above-exemplified process, the battery was 19 percent water and exhibited stability with 50% humidity. The expert team of scientists then assessed its functioning by attaching it to a circuit board running LED lights. As a result, the battery performed well for over a month, and very little water splitting was witnessed. Post that, the battery continued to work even after suffering stretches, punctures, needles, razors, and folds.

This expert team of scientists from the University of California, Berkeley, has proved that innovation knows no limit. These batteries will work wonders in soft robots and wearables. Surviving the damages and the presence of non-toxic components is what makes it outshine as compared to other lithium batteries.

 

